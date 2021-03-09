New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Microsoft confirms some Bethesda games will be 'exclusive to Xbox and PC players'

Xbox officially welcomes Bethesda with a new statement that alludes to the company's future under Microsoft.
Donovan Erskine
20

After getting government clearance, Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax and Bethesda is set in stone. Microsoft released a statement officially welcoming Bethesda to the Microsoft family, where they spoke in detail about the purchase. In this statement, Microsoft confirms that some Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox/PC.

A post was made to Xbox Wire on March 9 to officially announce the completion of the Bethesda acquisition. In this post, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer talks about what the deal means for both Bethesda and Microsoft, even touching on the topic of potentially exclusive games. “With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players,” Spencer states.

That last line would seemingly confirm that Microsoft does indeed plan to have some Bethesda games go exclusive to Xbox and PC. Ever since we first learned that Microsoft would be acquiring Zenimax and Bethesda last year, it’s been a hot subject of debate whether or not Microsoft would go exclusive with all of its newly acquired IP, or continue to publish Bethesda games across multiple platforms.

Just for a refresher, this acquisition means that the likes of Bethesda Game Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, and id Software are all first-party Xbox Game Studios. With franchises like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, and more in its arsenal, it will be interesting to see how Phil Spencer and company choose to operate over the next few years. We already know that the upcoming Deathloop will still launch as a PS5 exclusive as result of a pre-existing deal, but what about the highly-anticipated Starfield? Could Bethesda’s brand new sci-fi RPG be an Xbox/PC exclusive?

Microsoft’s statement also confirms something that many of us had been suspecting - that a slew of Bethesda games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. With such an emphasis on its subscription service, of course Microsoft will put some of its hot new properties on Game Pass. There are already some available, but more Bethesda games will join Xbox Game Pass later this week, and will be revealed soon.

With Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax and Bethesda now official, we look forward to seeing what future projects the two do together. For more news and updates, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 9, 2021 8:00 AM

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 9, 2021 8:01 AM

      Hahahahaha told you all

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 9, 2021 8:01 AM

        Bwahahahahaha

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 9, 2021 8:02 AM

        http://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=40046772

      • erebus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 9, 2021 8:12 AM

        Why wouldn't they be lol

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          March 9, 2021 9:22 AM

          Well, factors include

          a) Microsoft's general pivot from a vendor-locked company to a services-oriented company. Like how .NET is open source, or how SQL Server runs on Linux, or how a lot of their stuff is crossplatform, and their GamePass subscription concept is cost effective for consumers in a not-traditionally-Microsoft sort of way.

          b) Their biggest single gaming acquisition, Mojang, has basically continued to operate as before, with Minecraft continuing to be released on competitors consoles and even adding cross-play support. That said, Minecraft is also more or less an example of a game that's perfect to be on multiple platforms because it will then just sell more copies - they're at over 200M now and every time some kid gets a new phone or a Switch or whatever they go and buy another copy of Minecraft.

          That said, yes of course it makes perfect sense that you'd buy a major company like Zenimax and then make the most attractive games be exclusive to your service. The PS4 cleaned house for years because Sony understood this, of course Microsoft goes on a spending spree in the other direction to pick up the slack.

      • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 9, 2021 8:23 AM

        Yes. Any game that Bethesda hasn't already signed an agreement with Sony/Nintendo for is most likely going to be Xbox/PC exclusive. Which at this point is everything that isn't Deathloop, and Ghostwire: Tokyo.

        I would be shocked it Starfield wasn't a Microsoft exclusive. The only way it won't be is if there was already some deal in place with Sony.

        The Indiana Jones game may also be multiplatform if Disney mandated it as part of the licensing agreement. Similar to what MLB did with "MLB The Show"

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 9, 2021 8:46 AM

        In other news, water is wet, told y'all

        • abunch legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 9, 2021 10:19 AM

          or does water only make things wet?

      • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 9, 2021 9:31 AM

        You mean we all collectively went “I bet they will have exclusives” especially since in interviews they said as much. YOU DON’T GET THIS ALL TO YOURSELF!

        • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 9, 2021 11:39 AM

          In fairness there was quite a large portion when it was very first announced that were saying games wouldn't be exclusive. I think as the months went on opinions changed.

      • ItCameFromTheDesert
        reply
        March 9, 2021 11:20 AM

        You sure showed us with those 50/50 odds!

    • ]pm[chem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 9, 2021 8:03 AM

      surprising nobody

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 9, 2021 8:15 AM

      Sony: Hey y'all, only we've got Spider-Man, Demon's Souls, God Of War...

      Gamers: NICE

      Microsoft: Those BDE Bethesda games you all love are gonna be Xbox and PC exclusive

      Gamers: WTF this is bullshit exclusives hurt the industry

      • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 9, 2021 8:18 AM

        I have always accepted it as part of gaming. Mario vs Sonic.

      • qwpeoriu legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 9, 2021 8:34 AM

        That's not really apples to apples though, those Sony exclusives have been nurtured in house, some for decades. MS's acquisition of Zenimax should raise eyebrows because it is gaining exclusives through industry consolidation, and that can have some pretty negative long-term consequences.

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          March 9, 2021 8:35 AM

          But is it any less impactful than Sony gobbling up 4,5,6 smaller studios? The end result is many platform exclusives.

          • enyakk legacy 10 years
            reply
            March 9, 2021 8:39 AM

            Yeah it's a huge difference especially since many of those game series have been previously available on the other system.

            • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              March 9, 2021 8:48 AM

              Like Naughty Dog, Insomniac, Guerrilla, and Sucker Punch who all released games on other platforms before being bought by Sony?

              • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years
                reply
                March 9, 2021 9:23 AM

                apples and oranges, bethesda makes good multiplatform games that people just like to dunk on for internet points, those other companies' games released on non-sony plaforms suck so nobody's sad they're gone

          • qwpeoriu legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            March 9, 2021 8:55 AM

            I think it can be more impactful, one of the main reasons is because of scale. I don't have a problem with platform exclusives, actually I like when games take advantage of a platform's exclusive features. And I don't really have a problem with MS or Sony widening their dev studio umbrella. But the announcement of the Zenimax acquisition certainly gave me pause because if it's successful, what is to stop MS from acquiring more of these large AAA pubs/studios and restricting their future catalogs to XB/GP? They've openly said they are planning more acquisitions in the future. I understand most of other big names are public companies so the logistics of acquiring them are different (and most likely far more expensive), but I don't really want to see a future where MS (or Sony for that matter) is going after the likes of Ubisoft, Take-Two, etc ...

            I think that will ultimately wind up not being so good for consumers.

        • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          March 9, 2021 8:39 AM

          you mean how Sony just bought a bunch of studios a long time ago and nobody thinks about it now?

      • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 9, 2021 9:32 AM

        Except “Oh wait I can play those on my PC now... why do I want a console at all now?”

        • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          March 9, 2021 9:32 AM

          *now = in the future :P

        • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 9, 2021 9:45 AM

          Majority of people don't want to spend the type of money you need to spend to get a PC that's better than a Series S or X, plus the added PC eccentricities you have to deal with. There's also how console is easier/better suited for couch gaming. Lastly MS don't care if you buy a console they want you on game pass.

        • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          March 9, 2021 9:49 AM

          i'm definitely patting myself on the back for upgrading my PC instead.

        • erebus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          March 9, 2021 9:51 AM

          Your video card dies and you got nothing since video cards don't exist in 2021

        • aznjim legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 9, 2021 9:51 AM

          MS doesn't care. They just want your $15/mo going forward.

        • Dr_Cube legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 9, 2021 11:07 AM

          Yup. Sony exclusives are nice but the only thing really keeping me from selling my playstation is my friends list as some of them don't have PCs. Still, there are only a handful of coop or multiplayer console games we bother with and interest in PC rises due to titles like Among Us or reliance on Discord which is just easier to use on PC.

      • Kub666 legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 9, 2021 2:49 PM

        It never happened before on this scale. It's like Sony buying Ubisoft and making AssCreed exclusive. It would not be good for anybody. It's fine when Sony has Uncharted and MS has Halo, competition is good, but this is different.

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 9, 2021 8:24 AM

      SOME:

      https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=40476923#item_40476923

    • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 9, 2021 8:59 AM

      I mean...all these games play best on PC anyway, so who cares?

      • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 9, 2021 9:24 AM

        This is why MS "exclusives" are better for gamers than Sony's exclusives, but hopefully that is changing with more of their games coming to PC as well.

    • GBurke59 mercury mega
      reply
      March 9, 2021 11:07 AM

      Time for Elder Scrolls to be EXCLUSIVE!

