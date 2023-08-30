Pete Hines says The Elder Scrolls 6 has completed pre-production, but is still years off Hines says Bethesda has been focusing its attention on completing Starfield, so don't expect to see Elder Scrolls 6 anytime soon.

With Starfield’s launch right around the corner, Bethesda is at a long-awaited finish line. That inevitably means players want to know “what’s next?” in regards to Bethesda’s other popular properties, especially regarding The Elder Scrolls 6. Well, Pete Hines says hold your horses. Most of Bethesda’s resources have been put towards Starfield, so Elder Scrolls 6 is likely years off from substantial reveals. However, he did mention that The Elder Scrolls 6 has completed pre-production, so that’s promising.

Pete Hines spoke a little bit about The Elder Scrolls 6 in an interview with Spanish games publication Vandal. When asked about the project, Hines pretty heavily shut down any conceivable hope that the game would be shown anytime soon.

We have all of our studios focused on making [Starfield] the best it can be. And yes, there are people working on The Elder Scrolls 6, but this is what the studio is focused on. So no, at no point early are you going to hear about The Elder Scrolls 6 ... Starfield is our focus for now, and it's going to remain our priority for a while before we talk about anything else.

Source: Bethesda

While that might sound pretty open-and-shut in regards to the Elder Scrolls 6 conversation, Hines didn’t completely crush fans hopes and dreams about what’s going on with the game. In fact, he shared that the game has come along through pre-production in its development, which is a substantial step forward from last we heard about the game. In 2021, Todd Howard said The Elder Scrolls 6 was still in a “design phase”.

“It's in development, but it's in early development,” Hines said, confirming that the game has moved past its pre-production phase.

So it will still likely be some time before we get to see what The Elder Scrolls 6 has in store for us, especially as Starfield is on the cusp of launching and has DLC planned. Nonetheless, stay tuned for Elder Scrolls 6 news and updates right here at Shacknews.