Starfield has gone gold & pre-load on Xbox consoles opens tomorrow The September release date is still a few weeks away, but the stars are closer than ever as Starfield goes gold.

It’s still a few weeks until the much anticipated Starfield hits consoles and PC in September, but Bethesda has crossed one of its final finish lines for the game. Starfield has officially gone gold, the Version 1.0 master copy is ready, and tomorrow, Xbox console players will be able to begin pre-loading the game ahead of its release so you’re ready the moment it unlocks on Day 1.

Bethesda Game Studios officially announced Starfield going gold, as well as pre-load dates on its Twitter on August 16, 2023. According to the announcement, Xbox players will be able to begin pre-loading Starfield on August 17, 2023. PC players will have to wait just a bit longer. The pre-load date for Steam will be August 30, 2023. Unless anything changes (which isn’t likely with today’s gold announcement), Starfield is still slated to release in early September 2023.

Source: Bethesda Game Studios

Starfield has continued to remain one of the most anticipated games of an already packed 2023. There’s been no lack of good games this year, but Starfield has remained a looming juggernaut that could still capture a high spot on Game of the Year lists if everything plays out as intended. A couple months ago, we got another deep look at the game, including actual Starfield gameplay, and it put a lot of fears about whether Bethesda could stick the landing to rest. We saw weapons combat, unarmed combat, exploration, space flight, and even ship-disabling and boarding gameplay. It all looked extremely good and made the hype even more intense among fans.

With Starfield having gone gold, be sure to make space on your PC or console if you need to and be ready when pre-load opens throughout August.