Starfield Shattered Space DLC will be the first story expansion following launch The Starfield Direct showed off a Constellation Edition of the game, which also showed the name for its first planned expansion, the Shattered Space DLC.

The Starfield-focused presentation that immediately followed Xbox Games Showcase gave us a good look at all sorts of aspects of the game, including a hint of what we can expect out of post-launch content. During the Starfield Direct, Bethesda showed off a collector’s Constellation Edition of the game, and in that edition, it clearly stated that players would gain access to Starfield Shattered Space - the “first story expansion” for the game.

The Starfield Constellation Edition and the included Shattered Space story DLC were revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase which included the Starfield Direct on June 11. Obviously, we didn’t get to learn anything about what Shattered Space would entail. However, it was clearly there and marks the first major mentions of DLC for Starfield that we’ve seen so far. You can see the details of the collector’s edition of the game shown just below as they were in the presentation.

The Starfield Constellation Edition's contents include something called Shattered Space, which it labels as the "first story expansion," and clearly DLC for Starfield.

Source: Xbox

Starfield had a huge collection of reveals during the Starfield Direct that showed off some of our first major looks at numerous aspects of the game. We got to see planetary exploration, combat, character customization, skill trees, ship building, space travel and combat, and so much more. While we’ve seen some of these things in small glimpses in previous reveals, this was one of the first times we got to see them in extensive action. It was obvious to many that Starfield would have DLC, but it’s also interesting that Bethesda casually teased it as part of a collector’s edition without any previous mention.

With Starfield coming in September, we’ll look forward to learning more about the Shattered Space DLC story expansion as we get closer to launch. Stay tuned for more details here at Shacknews as they drop.