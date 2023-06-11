Watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 livestream here The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is happening today and you can watch the excitement unfold right here.

Players have come to expect an Xbox showcase around this time each year and the company is set to deliver. The Xbox Games Showcase will go live today, giving players a look at what the teams at Xbox have been working on over the past few years. Here’s where you can watch the Xbox Games Showcase livestream.

Xbox Games Showcase 2023

The Xbox Games Showcase for 2023 is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 11. The Xbox livestreams typically last at least between 90 minutes and two hours so plan out your day accordingly! Tune in using the video embed below or you can watch directly on YouTube and Twitch.

As for what’s going to be shown at this year’s Xbox Games Showcase, it’s anyone’s guess. However, Xbox has been hyping up the show with some teasers that have got the community thinking. At one point, the Xbox account had a video of glitter absolutely covering someone’s house, leading them to a television. Fans have posited that this could be hinting at a Fable unveiling given that the game uses glitter-like effects to lead the player.

Do you love ✨ GAMES ✨ as much as we do? Then you won’t want to miss the Xbox Games Showcase: https://t.co/YSurRjtzpn | #Starfield #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/O1qSlXHNmY — Xbox (@Xbox) May 30, 2023

Additionally, it’s been a long time since players have heard anything about Everwild, Perfect Dark, and Senua’s Saga, so more information on those could be expected. Then there’s also Xbox’s staples like Forza Motorsport, Gears of War, and Halo.

No matter what’s announced at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, you can be certain we’ll be writing about it here at Shacknews. Stay locked to the channel, though, as the Starfield Direct is coming up straight after. Head to our Summer Game Fest 2023 page for coverage of everything announced at this special time of year!