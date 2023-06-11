Jusant is the newest game from Don't Nod
Don't Nod announced a new game called Jusant, and it's coming Fall 2023.
Xbox brought the thunder with a plethora of world premieres to their 2023 showcase, and one of the more intriguing offerings was Jusant, the newest game from Don’t Nod. Please take a look.
Don’t Nod is known for engaging narrative games, but Jusant looks to lean more towards the gameplay side. The trailer ended telling players to climb, so we can assume that’ll be a focus of whatever we’re getting into this fall.
Here's a description from the game's Steam page:
For more from Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Gaming Showcase 2023, stick right here with Shacknews.
-
Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Jusant is the newest game from Don't Nod