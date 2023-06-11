Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Jusant is the newest game from Don't Nod

Don't Nod announced a new game called Jusant, and it's coming Fall 2023.
Bill Lavoy
Xbox brought the thunder with a plethora of world premieres to their 2023 showcase, and one of the more intriguing offerings was Jusant, the newest game from Don’t Nod. Please take a look.

Don’t Nod is known for engaging narrative games, but Jusant looks to lean more towards the gameplay side. The trailer ended telling players to climb, so we can assume that’ll be a focus of whatever we’re getting into this fall.

Here's a description from the game's Steam page:

For more from Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Gaming Showcase 2023, stick right here with Shacknews.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

