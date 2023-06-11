Jusant is the newest game from Don't Nod Don't Nod announced a new game called Jusant, and it's coming Fall 2023.

Xbox brought the thunder with a plethora of world premieres to their 2023 showcase, and one of the more intriguing offerings was Jusant, the newest game from Don’t Nod. Please take a look.

Don’t Nod is known for engaging narrative games, but Jusant looks to lean more towards the gameplay side. The trailer ended telling players to climb, so we can assume that’ll be a focus of whatever we’re getting into this fall.

Here's a description from the game's Steam page:

Enjoy meditative vibes in Jusant, an action-puzzle climbing game. Scale an immeasurably tall tower and ascend to new heights alongside your watery companion. Master your climbing tools, find your way up through diverse biomes, and piece together the tower’s past. Jusant is a brand-new action-puzzle climbing game and a meditative journey to the top of a tall tower. Challenge yourself at your own pace, explore different paths, and unravel the secrets from a bygone civilization.

