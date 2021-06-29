The Elder Scrolls 6 is still in a 'design phase,' says Todd Howard The Bethesda Game Studios Director spoke to the state of The Elder Scrolls 6 in a recent interview.

The Elder Scrolls 6 is easily among the most highly-anticipated games of the foreseeable future. That was likely the case before the game was even announced back at E3 2018. With that much hype and excitement, fans have been eager for every little detail they can get on the game’s status. We now have a new update on the state of the game, as Bethesda Game Studios Director Todd Howard shared in a recent interview that The Elder Scrolls 6 is still in a design phase.

This comes by way of an interview that The Telegraph conducted with Todd Howard. In the interview, Todd Howard talks about a range of topics, including the upcoming Indiana Jones game from Machine Games, Starfield, and most interestingly - The Elder Scrolls 6. Not much is known about the long-awaited follow up to Skyrim, not even a title. However, Howard does speak about the game’s development during the interview.

"It’s good to think of The Elder Scrolls 6 as still being in a design [phase],” Todd Howard said when chatting with The Telegraph. He states that the team at Bethesda is still testing out the technology in order to determine if it will do what they need. “Every game will have some new suites of technology so Elder Scrolls 6 will have some additions on to Creation Engine 2 that that game is going to require.”

The Elder Scrolls 6 is being built on the new Creation Engine 2, which we’ll see in action for the first time when Starfield launches next year. Learning that Todd Howard still considers The Elder Scrolls 6 to be in a “design phase” confirms what many had already been suspecting, that this game is still quite far away from release. For future updates on The Elder Scrolls 6, stay with us here on Shacknews.