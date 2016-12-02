7 Xbox Series X games we need in our lives
The Xbox Series X is releasing this year and we've got some ideas about games Microsoft should be developing for the new generation of console!
The Xbox Series X is releasing this year and we've got some ideas about games Microsoft should be developing for the new generation of console!
In the wake of Doom, Wolfenstein, and Shadow Warrior, we look at a few other older shooters whose return is long overdue.
Batman: Arkham Knight tries really hard to keep the "no kill" rule in effect, but there are games that will give players the option to be as violent as they want, or to go through without taking a single life.
Kinect Sports Rivals gets a dose of classic gaming goodness in new DLC packs.