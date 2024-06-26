ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 468 It's a Shacker's choice night on the Stevetendo show! Perfect Dark is on the menu!

Hot off the excitement from Dark Souls, tonight is a Shacker’s choice night on the Stevetendo show. Earn points while watching livestreams and you can spend those points on all kinds of things. One of those things is picking the next game I stream on the Stevetendo show. Shacknews’s own Sam Chandler popped into the Stevetendo show recently and selected Perfect Dark. It was perfect timing because I didn’t have a game picked out for the Wednesday night timeslot.

It’s no surprise that I’m not the biggest first person shooter fan in the world and growing up I never played Perfect Dark. That being said, you can add another game to the list of games I’m playing for the first time on the Stevetendo show. Perfect Dark joins the likes of Final Fantasy 6, Super Punch-Out!! and Dark Souls 1. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Perfect Dark playthrough.

Shoot, shoot, and shoot some more!

©Nintendo/Rare

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more Game Boy Mega Man goodness as well as another new playthrough starting up. Mega Man V is the only Game Boy Mega Man game with new robot masters and story instead of borrowing pieces from the NES games. I'm looking forward to finally playing Mega Man V because the other four Game Boy Mega Man games were pretty underwhelming. We'll also have a new playthrough taking the spot that belonged to Dark Souls. We might come back to the Dark Souls 1 DLC at some point but the playthrough was pretty long so we need a break from it for a little while.

Keep an eye out on Shacknews this week because it’s the season of video game events and it’s time for the E4 Remake and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs. Make sure you follow the Shacknews Twitch channel and the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel so you don’t miss anything.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.