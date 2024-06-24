Announcing Shacknews E4 Remake and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs Shacknews is bringing back everyone's favorite summer gaming event. Behold E4 Remake!

Shacknews is back with another special livestream event happening in June. Check out the announcement trailer.

Shacknews E4 2020 was truly a magical event, and we are trying to recapture that magic once more. While E4 Remake is still in Early Access, we believe that we will be able to eventually create a summer gaming event that's bigger than everything else combined. We also just weren't sure how many more Es we were willing to add to this event series' title. The E4 Remake festivities will kick off on Thursday, June 26, 2024 at 9:00 a.m PT/12:00 p.m ET and will air on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Tune in for exclusive interviews with Maximilian Dood, Head of Sonic Team Takashi Iizuka, and much much more. But wait there's even more! The Shacknews staff will be doing our jobs all summer long with lots of special livestream events popping up. This week will conclude with a Bubbletron Direct that will air after Game Trader Live on Friday afternoon.