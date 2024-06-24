New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Announcing Shacknews E4 Remake and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs

Shacknews is bringing back everyone's favorite summer gaming event. Behold E4 Remake!
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
2

Shacknews is back with another special livestream event happening in June. Check out the announcement trailer.

Shacknews E4 2020 was truly a magical event, and we are trying to recapture that magic once more. While E4 Remake is still in Early Access, we believe that we will be able to eventually create a summer gaming event that's bigger than everything else combined. We also just weren't sure how many more Es we were willing to add to this event series' title. The E4 Remake festivities will kick off on Thursday, June 26, 2024 at 9:00 a.m PT/12:00 p.m ET and will air on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Tune in for exclusive interviews with Maximilian Dood, Head of Sonic Team Takashi Iizuka, and much much more. But wait there's even more! The Shacknews staff will be doing our jobs all summer long with lots of special livestream events popping up. This week will conclude with a Bubbletron Direct that will air after Game Trader Live on Friday afternoon.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola