Announcing Shacknews E4 2020 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs

Shacknews has been an E3 exhibitor for five straight years, and we were saddened by the event's cancelation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In true Shacknews fashion, we have refused to leave our community without entertaining video game content, and today we are announcing Shacknews E4 2020. E4 promises to be an Electronic Entertainment Explosive Experience of epic proportions, and you won't even have to put on pants to enjoy it!

It's happening! What is it? Keep reading to find out!

E4 will kick off when E3 2020 was supposed to happen. Shacknews will be bringing our loyal readers and viewers three days of amazing content culminating with a very special June 11 stream with a celebrity guest. E4 will be a celebration of gaming that will run all summer long, as part of the Shacknews Summer of Doing Our Jobs. New games, classic games, indie games, VR games, and all sorts of other amazing parts of our industry will be highlighted on our Shacknews Twitch channel. Shacknews is coming off of our best ever performance at E3 2019, with our channel featured heavily on the frontpage of Twitch, and amazing interviews like the one with Justin Roiland where we held a very prescient funeral for E3.

E4 will encompass some Shacknews Twitch shows that you already know and love, with daily episodes of our Shacknews Dump news show, and special episodes of Wide World of Electronic Sports featuring special guests from the esports universe, including our friends from the competitive Smash community. E4 will provide our viewers and readers with a perspective on the video game industry that only Shacknews can bring. We are going to be saving a lot of reveals for other announcements leading up to June 9, so be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews on Twitter and Facebook to keep up to date. We will be posting a full schedule here on the website closer to the event.

That's all for today's announcement, but we will be frequently updating our fans leading up to the kickoff of Shacknews E4 2020. We are dangerously close to PRE4, which means the hype train is about to leave the station. Don't miss this amazing series of livestream events and preview coverage as E4 continues throughout the entire Shacknews Summer of Doing Our Jobs.