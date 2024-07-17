ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 477 Joanna Dark takes the stage for more Perfect Dark on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Perfect Dark playthrough. We have come a long way in the playthrough but there is plenty left to do. During the last Perfect Dark episode, we made our way into Area 51 and proceeded to get lost. There was a mission in Area 51 where you have to put on a disguise but the game doesn’t put it on automatically. Thinking you have a disguise on to not get caught but guards and then find out you don’t is a royal pain.

Up next is Mission 5, the Air Base. Hopefully we won’t get super lost inside the Air Base. It feels like we’re getting closer to the end of the game since the later missions have one event each but we’ll just have to play each one and find out. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Perfect Dark playthrough.

Time be a force, an air force! See what I did there!

©Nintendo/Rare

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Metroid: Zero Mission playthrough as well as more Dragon Quest XI. We took down Kraid and now we have to make our way to Ridley in Metroid: Zero Mission. As for Dragon Quest XI, we escaped the king's royal guards and are helping a young girl find her missing sister.

