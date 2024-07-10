ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 474 The journey that is Perfect Dark continues on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Perfect Dark playthrough. I missed out on Perfect Dark when it first released on the Nintendo 64 but thanks to Shacknews’s own Sam Chandler, I’m getting to play it for the first time ever on the show. The game has been growing on me and I agree with the Twitch chat when they told me that the game doesn’t take itself super seriously.

Honestly, I think I like the game more because it doesn’t go dramatic and has fun with the material. During the last episode, we made our way to Area 51 and started to explore it. This evening, we’ll dive deeper into Area 51 and see what interesting secrets there are to find. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Perfect Dark playthrough and see if we can make more progress on the story.

I would love to explore Area 51!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough. We broke out of the royal prison and met our first party member during the last epiosde. As for Metroid 2, I'm not sure if I'm going to give it another episode since the gameplay wasn't doing too much for me.

