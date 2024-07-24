ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 480 More Perfect Dark on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re running back into our Perfect Dark playthrough. I’m not the biggest fan of the first person shooter genre so I never gave Perfect Dark a glance growing up. That being said, I enjoy how the game doesn't take itself too seriously. At times it feels like I'm watching a spy movie that is making fun of the spy movie genre.During the last episode, we saved the President from Air Force One, kept him from being kidnapped and killed by his clone, and explored a base on the high seas.

Exploring underwater is up next and lucky for us, we’ll have our alien companion with us. There are three missions left so it feels like we’re getting closer to the end of the game. I have said that in the past and made no progress so only time will tell if this is the final Perfect Dark episode. If it is, it will be a two-for-one night on the Stevetendo Show with Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition getting some attention. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Perfect Dark playthrough.

The buddy comedy of the summer, a spy and her quirky alien sidekick!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Metroid: Zero Mission playthrough as well as more Dragon Quest XI. In Metroid: Zero Mission, we defeated Mother Brain but the space pirates shot down our ship when leaving the planet. As for Dragon Quest XI, we gained two new party members and defeated the boss inside the Cryptic Crypt. The action is heating up this summer on the Stevetendo Show and you won't want to miss out!

If you’ve ever wanted to attend PAX West, then you better check out the contest Shacknews is offering. Shacknews has partnered with PAX West to give away some 4-day passes for the convention and want to send some loyal Shackers to Seattle. I have never been to PAX West but have been to PAX East plenty of times and can’t recommend the show enough.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.