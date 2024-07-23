Shacknews PAX West 2024 4-day badge giveaway We've got some passes to give away for five finalists to head to PAX West in Seattle, WA.

PAX West is coming up quickly, and to help a few people participate in the fun, Shacknews has teamed up with PAX West to give away some 4-day badges! That’s right, if you want to head to Seattle, WA and rub shoulders with other developers, play some games, and listen to some panels, let us help you make that dream happen.



Source: PAX

We have a couple of ways you can earn yourself a PAX West 2024 4-day badge. Firstly, there will be three up for grabs via Chatty, so keep your eyes peeled for more posts mentioning PAX West and the draw to win one. We’ll also be giving away one during this week’s Pop! Goes the Culture livestream, so make sure you tune in. Finally, one will be available via the Shacknews Official Community Discord channel, so join up if you haven’t already!

The PAX West 2024 4-day badge giveaway closes on Friday, July 26 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Make sure you keep an eye on the Shacknews Twitch channel for the Pop! Goes the Culture livestream, Chatty for the posts, and the Shacknews Official Discord channel for the notifications. Take a look at the PAX West site to learn more about the event and follow our page dedicated to PAX West coverage.