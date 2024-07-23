New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Shacknews PAX West 2024 4-day badge giveaway

We've got some passes to give away for five finalists to head to PAX West in Seattle, WA.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
PAX West
1

PAX West is coming up quickly, and to help a few people participate in the fun, Shacknews has teamed up with PAX West to give away some 4-day badges! That’s right, if you want to head to Seattle, WA and rub shoulders with other developers, play some games, and listen to some panels, let us help you make that dream happen.

An aerial shot of the PAX center

Source: PAX

We have a couple of ways you can earn yourself a PAX West 2024 4-day badge. Firstly, there will be three up for grabs via Chatty, so keep your eyes peeled for more posts mentioning PAX West and the draw to win one. We’ll also be giving away one during this week’s Pop! Goes the Culture livestream, so make sure you tune in. Finally, one will be available via the Shacknews Official Community Discord channel, so join up if you haven’t already!

The PAX West 2024 4-day badge giveaway closes on Friday, July 26 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Make sure you keep an eye on the Shacknews Twitch channel for the Pop! Goes the Culture livestream, Chatty for the posts, and the Shacknews Official Discord channel for the notifications. Take a look at the PAX West site to learn more about the event and follow our page dedicated to PAX West coverage.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola