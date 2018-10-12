PAX West 2020 canceled, goes digital with PAX Online this Fall
The event forego an in-person experience in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Developer Big Way Games is building a devilish action RPG that promises to be a hell of a good time.
Consider yourself lucky to be hearing about Yaga, the action RPG that follows the exploits of a one-handed blacksmith.
Disintegration is the new sci-fi shooter from the co-creator of Halo and aims to take the genre to new heights.
2x2 Games are preparing the follow up to their 2012 cult hit Unity of Command. We spoke with the team at PAX West to see how the sequel is shaping up.
Catch all the information you need to know about this year's event with our guide to PAX West 2019 dates, times, badges, registration, security, and more.
Yacht Club Games will be in attendance at PAX West 2019 to show off a new game as well as the latest with Cyber Shadow and the Shovel Knight series.
The perfect platform brawler for the hat lover in your life.
Our PAX West interview is a fun chat with the Katamari Damacy creator.
Bringing Wilson and Roiland together was obviously a great idea.