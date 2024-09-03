PAX West 2025 dates announced ReedPop and Penny Arcade assured fans at the end of this year's PAX West that it would be returning to Seattle in 2025.

The dust on PAX West 2024 has settled from the previous weekend, but ReedPop and Penny Arcade are already planning what’s next. The event organizers have announced that PAX West 2025 is happening, and even gave fans the dates and locations of the event. It will be coming back to Seattle around Labor Day weekend once again in 2025.

ReedPop and Penny Arcade announced the details of PAX West 2025 shortly following the event’s conclusion. Next year, from Friday, August 29 to Monday, September 1, 2025, PAX West 2025 will once again take place in the Seattle Convention Center in Seattle, Washington.

#PAXWest 2024 is now complete. Catch up on your sleep, Seattle, and see you next year August 29th-September 1st for #PAXWest 2025! — PAX (@pax) September 3, 2024

PAX West 2024 was another solid year for ReedPop and Penny Arcade’s convention, with presences of PlayStation and its upcoming Astro Bot, Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds on the convention floor, just to name a few. Co-Founder Jerry Holkins was thrilled to see the turnout this year:

It's hard to believe it's been twenty years since the founding of PAX, but the energy it was founded with is still there. In some ways, I feel like we're just getting started.

With the dates for PAX West 2025 set, we'll look forward to seeing another run of the convention next year. Stay tuned for more details as they drop.