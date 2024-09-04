Fantasian Neo Dimension reinvents the classic Final Fantasy turn-based battle

Back in 2021, original Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi spearheaded a new RPG experience for the Apple Arcade. Fantasian, from Sakaguchi's Mistwalker studio, stood among the service's best titles. Over three years later, Mistwalker and publisher Square Enix have come together to bring Fantasian to new platforms as Fantasian Neo Dimension. Shacknews recently ventured out to PAX West to take a first look at this enhanced version of the original game and stand amazed by the traditional Final Fantasy-style RPG formula reimagined.

For those who missed out on the 2021 original, Fantasian Neo Dimension tells the story of Leo. He's a brave hero struck with amnesia, struggling to regain his lost memories. As he travels on, he encounters a world taken over by machines. Leo must not only work to remember who he is, but also take down the menacing machines.



Source: Square Enix

What's most fascinating about Fantasian Neo Dimension is its combat. On its face, it looks like the classic Final Fantasy turn-based formula where heroes take turns battling monsters. However, upon hitting a button while in the overworld, random encounters suddenly don't trigger. Instead, players will receive messages that monsters are being sent into a realm known as the Dimengeon. The Dimengeon is a temporary holding space for monsters where they can be dealt with later. Players can make preparations accordingly by using items, healing in nearby towns, or whatever else they need to do. However, the Dimengeon only holds so many foes, so once it fills up, it's time to fight. In many cases, I wound up fighting 30 monsters at a time.

The Dimengeon battles feel more imaginative than standard turn-based fights. Character attacks are not only tied to traditional RPG elements, but they also attack in a specific trajectory. Depending on how players aim those attacks, they can strike multiple monsters simultaneously. Power-ups, called Dimengeon Gimmicks, will also appear on the battlefield randomly over the course of a fight. If an allied attack hits any of these Dimengeon Gimmicks, the party will receive a temporary buff. It's a system that feels distinctly like Final Fantasy at its core, but one that feels like a true evolution of the formula.

Square Enix would also like for players to have some extra fun with their battles. Fantasian has an enjoyable soundtrack filled with original tunes from composer Nobuo Uematsu. However, players will also have the option to switch to soundtracks from some other classic Final Fantasy titles. At any time during battle, there's an option to switch over to battle tracks from titles like Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and more.



Source: Square Enix

Much of what can be found in the Apple Arcade version of Fantasian can be found in the newer Neo Dimension, but Square Enix is looking to make this game the definitive version in a few ways. Over the course of my time with the game, I ran into various characters who spoke with all-new English voiceovers. Both English and Japanese voiceover dialogue is being added for this release, giving the story a little extra boost.

The other thing to note about Fantasian is that it's a unique gem from a visual standpoint. At first, the proportions between Leo and the overworld can be somewhat distracting. It almost feels like he's too big for his surroundings. However, the world's construction is a feat in itself, constructed from over 150 hand-crafted dioramas. This gives Fantasian Neo Dimension a look unlike most RPGs in the gaming space.

Square Enix is home to some of the world's biggest and best RPG series, so it takes a lot to stand out from the pack. Fantasian Neo Dimension looks to do just that with its unique look and its reimagined combat system. Apple Arcade owners can try the original Fantasian today, but for everybody else, Fantasian Neo Dimension will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch this winter.

This preview is based on an early PlayStation 5 build played behind closed doors at PAX West 2024. The final product is subject to change.