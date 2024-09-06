Shack Together 030 - PAX Recap, Concord's Swift Death, Echoes of Wisdom Hype, feat. Donovan Erskine

Welcome to another exciting episode of Shack Together, the best and only Shacknews video games podcast! This week, we're thrilled to have News Editor Donovan Erskine joining our regular crew of host Asif Khan, coghost John Benyamine, and producer Joe Stasio. Donovan brings his fresh perspective and gaming insights to the show, making for a lively and engaging discussion.

In our main segment, we dive into what everyone's been playing lately. Donovan shares his thoughts on his recent reviews of The Casting of Frank Stone and Concord, while Joe excitedly recounts his 82-hours-so-far journey through Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Asif's been enjoying some F-Zero 99 action as alway while he salivates and idly waits for Echoes of Wisdom.

Our Story Time segment is packed with gaming news this week! We cover everything from the newly released Minecraft movie teaser to industry moves like Hideaki Itsuno leaving Capcom. We've got a slew of previews from PAX West 2024, including looks at The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Dragon Quest's HD-2D remake, Little Nightmares 3, and more. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

