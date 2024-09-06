Welcome to another exciting episode of Shack Together, the best and only Shacknews video games podcast! This week, we're thrilled to have News Editor Donovan Erskine joining our regular crew of host Asif Khan, coghost John Benyamine, and producer Joe Stasio. Donovan brings his fresh perspective and gaming insights to the show, making for a lively and engaging discussion.
In our main segment, we dive into what everyone's been playing lately. Donovan shares his thoughts on his recent reviews of The Casting of Frank Stone and Concord, while Joe excitedly recounts his 82-hours-so-far journey through Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Asif's been enjoying some F-Zero 99 action as alway while he salivates and idly waits for Echoes of Wisdom.
Our Story Time segment is packed with gaming news this week! We cover everything from the newly released Minecraft movie teaser to industry moves like Hideaki Itsuno leaving Capcom. We've got a slew of previews from PAX West 2024, including looks at The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Dragon Quest's HD-2D remake, Little Nightmares 3, and more. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!
Articles mentioned in this episode
- The Casting of Frank Stone review score
- Concord review score
- Minecraft movie teaser trailer
- Hideaki Itsuno leaves Capcom
- Hopoo Games devs working at Valve
- Sumerian Six review score
- Guilty Gear Strive Nintendo Switch release date
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - Still World Swordfighter Form
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom PAX West 2024 preview
- Dragon Quest HD-2D remake Gamescom 2024 preview
- Fantasian Neo Dimension PAX West 2024 preview
- Little Nightmares 3 PAX West 2024 preview
- Undisputed preview PAX West 2024
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure PAX West 2024 preview
- Concord shutdown, purchases refunded
Joe Stasio posted a new article, Shack Together 030 - PAX Recap, Concord's Swift Death, Echoes of Wisdom Hype, feat. Donovan Erskine