Concord to go offline, refund purchases on PS5 and PC Firewalk Studios says it's exploring options for the future of Concord.

PlayStation Studios is taking Concord offline less than two weeks after its global release. Full refunds will be offered to players who purchased the game on PS5 and PC. Developer Firewalk Studios says that it’s currently exploring ideas for the future of its hero shooter.

Firewalk Studios Game Director Ryan Ellis announced the server shutdown for Concord in a PlayStation Blog post. The game will officially go offline on September 6, 2024. In the post, Ellis states that “while many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended.”



This news comes after Concord launched in late August to little fanfare. The hero shooter posted an all-time peak of 697 concurrent players on Steam, with less than 100 playing when this news dropped. Additional information about refunds is provided in the blog post.

We recently published a review of Concord, in which we cited its diverse roster as a strength despite some stale gameplay. Concord is also set to be featured in Prime Video’s upcoming video game anthology series, Secret Level.