Concord to go offline, refund purchases on PS5 and PC
Firewalk Studios says it's exploring options for the future of Concord.
PlayStation Studios is taking Concord offline less than two weeks after its global release. Full refunds will be offered to players who purchased the game on PS5 and PC. Developer Firewalk Studios says that it’s currently exploring ideas for the future of its hero shooter.
Firewalk Studios Game Director Ryan Ellis announced the server shutdown for Concord in a PlayStation Blog post. The game will officially go offline on September 6, 2024. In the post, Ellis states that “while many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended.”
This news comes after Concord launched in late August to little fanfare. The hero shooter posted an all-time peak of 697 concurrent players on Steam, with less than 100 playing when this news dropped. Additional information about refunds is provided in the blog post.
We recently published a review of Concord, in which we cited its diverse roster as a strength despite some stale gameplay. Concord is also set to be featured in Prime Video’s upcoming video game anthology series, Secret Level.
Concord did so bad that Sony is refunding everybody and removing it from the store
https://blog.playstation.com/2024/09/03/an-important-update-on-concord/
💀
Sony really should have brought back all their old multiplayer franchises like SOCOM and Killzone or do a Resistance mp fps, rather than this new IP initiative. The multiplayer community is so much more resistant to new IP than the single player types. Even Helldivers was a sequel, albeit completely reworked in the gameplay.
Concord to be removed on September 6, refunds to be issued
But those were CG and probably costed a lot of money too.
They were going to release a CG cinematic of the game universe on a weekly basis or sometime through the game.
They revealed this game with one of those cinematics which on this day and age it’s something that should stop imo, just show the real game because if you present a Pixar quality video whatever comes next (the game) will be a letdown.
Based on https://www.metacritic.com/game/concord/user-reviews/?platform=playstation-5
It sure seems like the “DEI” haters are going to chalk this up as a win. Truly unfortunate.
When it was revealed it seemed like a game that was a decade or more late for what it was trying to do, idk. Sucks to all who put the work in on it but I'm still baffled how games like this get funded and made in the first place.
Has to appeal to some out there of course, but I personally have zero interest in another game like this, or another Battle Royale game, or another PvE squad shooter, anything MOBA-esque, Counter-Strikey, etc. Even large scale Battlefield style team shooters have pretty much lost me.
I'm still a little shocked that Call of Duty hasn't fallen off a cliff yet with the public at large, that's another series I find impossible to get excited about at this point. It's a juggernaut, though I suppose it's really one of a kind? Anyone else trying to do what it does would probably fail to make a dent at this point as well.
Can't really cancel a game that was released last week.
I think there's basically two paths they can go from here. Either re-release as a free-to-play game, or shelve the game entirely and take the write-off.
Given how little interest the open beta garnered, I'm not sure it could even make it as f2p.
Hero Shooters are a ton of fun and a good one could be successful. Overwatch 2 has sort of left a vacuum in the space that nothing has been able to fill. People really would like OG Heroes Overwatch back. Sony just pulled off a terrible attempt. The first (and I think only) beta should have been a big ol’ red flag.
Why anyone would invest in a medium+ budget multiplayer-only pay-to-play game is beyond me. Multiplayer games, shooters of all sorts especially, are tremendously well-covered with evergreen, free-to-play classics. There are only so many players with so much time out there to be cannibalized, and if your title can't get a critical mass of players all but immediately, it's dead. At the very least, the economy has to be built on free-to-play. Otherwise it's a 1 in a 10,000 gamble.
Sometimes it's bad, sometimes it's not. It seems like everyone has realized that you can't gate gameplay, meaning it's all cosmetics (at least in PvP games). The bad ol' pay-to-win days feel like they're all but over.
There are now tons of good examples of free-to-play done fairly and competitively to learn from...because most other economy ideas are graveyards.
Yea no, i mean sure they will chirp because that's what they do, but DEI was not why their characters were bad, they were just plain bad.
I have been overweight my entire life, If I am gonna play as a fat character in a video, I want them to be cool fat, not sad fat.
Just look at Apex, arguably the most DEI roster (to use their term) out there and no one cares. Did the chuds chirp when their added catalyst (their second trans character) sure for about 5 mins but no one paid them any attention then the talk immediately shifted back to the regular gaming arguments about balance and maps.... Etc.
The rule of cool seems to be a lesson a lot of Devs have forgotten and it's gonna get them all laid off..
Compare with a game currently in development like Deadlock where it is still very much in the building phase but players are participating and giving actionable feedback.
Overwatch was built in just over two years from the remnants of Titan. Splatoon also went from prototype to shipped product in about two years.
Rolling the dice on a live service game using Sony's standard mocap and fidelity-first approach is crazy. It is barely justifiable for their single player games, let alone something that started development when live service games were still fresh.
My bet is more that they’ll bounce around Walmarts for years knocked down to $9.00 even or some shit
https://i.imgur.com/dNDBxnh.jpeg
Apparently it’s still going to be featured in an episode of Secret Levels, whatever that is
https://www.pcgamer.com/games/fps/oof-i-forgot-that-concord-has-an-episode-in-upcoming-tv-series-secret-level/
