New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Concord to go offline, refund purchases on PS5 and PC

Firewalk Studios says it's exploring options for the future of Concord.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
36

PlayStation Studios is taking Concord offline less than two weeks after its global release. Full refunds will be offered to players who purchased the game on PS5 and PC. Developer Firewalk Studios says that it’s currently exploring ideas for the future of its hero shooter.

Firewalk Studios Game Director Ryan Ellis announced the server shutdown for Concord in a PlayStation Blog post. The game will officially go offline on September 6, 2024. In the post, Ellis states that “while many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended.”

Players aiming guns at each other.

Source: PlayStation Studios

This news comes after Concord launched in late August to little fanfare. The hero shooter posted an all-time peak of 697 concurrent players on Steam, with less than 100 playing when this news dropped. Additional information about refunds is provided in the blog post.

We recently published a review of Concord, in which we cited its diverse roster as a strength despite some stale gameplay. Concord is also set to be featured in Prime Video’s upcoming video game anthology series, Secret Level.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 3, 2024 9:37 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Concord to go offline, refund purchases on PS5 and PC

    • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 3, 2024 9:10 AM

      Concord did so bad that Sony is refunding everybody and removing it from the store

      https://blog.playstation.com/2024/09/03/an-important-update-on-concord/

      💀

      • ShXIII legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:13 AM

        Hm, shocking

      • Dolemite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:14 AM

        So who is going to write the stand alone server so this game can be preserved?

      • MrLobo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:14 AM

        Wow!

        It will come back as free to play probably ? (haven't read the news)

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 3, 2024 9:15 AM

          I don’t even think f2p is going to save this.

          Honestly they should write it off… it’s pretty bleak.

          Everybody is hot now for Deadlock also, this game did not resonate.

          • evildanish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            September 3, 2024 9:23 AM

            They had a beta earlier this year for those who had pre-ordered, but it had so few players that they opened it up to everybody after a few days. And it was still a ghost-town.

            • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              September 3, 2024 9:25 AM

              yup, I tried it that weekend and thought preorders were not going great and well yeah

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 3, 2024 9:23 AM

          What I would do is release the cinematic stuff as a separate short single player FPS, like 6-8 hours long minus cutscenes, then shortly after, the multiplayer as F2P. Charge $29.99 max for the SP, and drop it on PS+ at release or a month later.

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:15 AM

        Wtf!! Holy shit.

        I actually was curious about checking it out down the road. Wasn’t expecting this move. Scorched earth!!

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 3, 2024 9:16 AM

          There were like 32 peeps playing on steam yesterday…

          • evildanish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            September 3, 2024 9:22 AM

            Down from a peak of 697 on launch day.

            Is it possible to flop harder than that?

            • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              September 3, 2024 9:27 AM

              Sony really should have brought back all their old multiplayer franchises like SOCOM and Killzone or do a Resistance mp fps, rather than this new IP initiative. The multiplayer community is so much more resistant to new IP than the single player types. Even Helldivers was a sequel, albeit completely reworked in the gameplay.

              • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
                reply
                September 3, 2024 10:37 AM

                Speaking of Helldivers, I think that put this in starker contrast and Sony realized that this game was just never going to be able to muster the same wide appeal

      • bill crystals legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:16 AM

        Wow

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:16 AM

        Concord to be removed on September 6, refunds to be issued

        https://blog.playstation.com/2024/09/03/an-important-update-on-concord/

      • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:18 AM

        Oof. I knew it wasn't doing as well as Sony had hoped for, but I wasn't expecting them to just shut the whole thing down. Good on them for doing right by players with the refunds.

      • someWayne legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:19 AM

        I feel bad for the devs that I'm sure put in a ton of work on this :(

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 3, 2024 9:28 AM

          The little I saw, especially the cinematics, were graphically impressive af.

          • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            September 3, 2024 9:35 AM

            But those were CG and probably costed a lot of money too.

            They were going to release a CG cinematic of the game universe on a weekly basis or sometime through the game.

            They revealed this game with one of those cinematics which on this day and age it’s something that should stop imo, just show the real game because if you present a Pixar quality video whatever comes next (the game) will be a letdown.

      • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:26 AM

        Holy shit. Yikes.

      • melkore legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:28 AM

        I was interested in the first half of the reveal if it was going to be a single player rpg but then it was revealed to be an Overwatch clone when hero shooters were crashing into the ground. They took too long and had the wrong pricing model.

        • evildanish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 3, 2024 9:40 AM

          Eight years of development, apparently.

          I guess Sony saw Overwatch doing gangbusters, decided they wanted in on that market and then took so long that the market disappeared.

          • Gylis legacy 10 years
            reply
            September 3, 2024 10:02 AM

            So much money down the drain, that's insane.

            Gamedev seems like a such a shitty business to make money in, super unpredictable

            • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
              reply
              September 3, 2024 10:35 AM

              Pretty much unsustainable at this point, when talking about making actual AAA games.

              To make a modern game with graphical fidelity that takes full advantage of modern hardware, you basically need the budget of a major Holywood film

          • Vincent Grayson moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            September 3, 2024 10:49 AM

            I mean, wasn't Overwatch itself the byproduct of Blizzard's attempt at a big follow-up to WoW?

          • Rice-Rocketeer legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            September 3, 2024 11:50 AM

            It's an insane mentality when big publishers refuse to innovate and try to chase the latest trend and end up throwing tons of money into the garbage.

            This industry is so broken.

          • Kub666 legacy 10 years
            reply
            September 3, 2024 3:00 PM

            Sony has bought them in April 2023.

      • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:30 AM

        I enjoyed it and I won't say no to a refund, but it's sad that microtransactions + battle passes is the only way to be viable as a new multiplayer FPS

        • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 3, 2024 9:32 AM

          Yeah and I'm sure I'm the only one here who bought it

      • banshi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:34 AM

        Thought I read somewhere less than 5k copies sold.

        • banshi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 3, 2024 9:38 AM

          25,000 10k on steam, 15k on Playstation.

          I think trying to charge for this game sunk them. There are so many other games in the same realm that are free to play.

          • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            September 3, 2024 9:41 AM

            Yeah the 40 dollar barrier to even get into it might as well have been 40,000. These games need to be f2p

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:36 AM

        That's wild. Flop city

      • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:38 AM

        Con.. what?

      • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:42 AM

        Selling a team based shooter for $40 just asking for failure.

        • banshi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 3, 2024 9:44 AM

          Problem is they started developing this eight years ago when it might have worked. Wow someone should have stepped in five years ago and said let's make this f2p or scrap it.

        • melkore legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 3, 2024 9:45 AM

          I thought the same thing for Helldivers 2 but that blew up. Every friend group I have was playing it and most were buying cosmetics with real money. I'm thinking Sony was hoping for a repeat

          • Vincent Grayson moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            September 3, 2024 10:53 AM

            Is Helldivers 2 a 100% MP game though? I though you *could* play it solo, even if that's not ideal.

            • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              September 3, 2024 11:04 AM

              it’s MP only you can play alone but it’s way harder, it’s co-op

        • DozIR_ legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 3, 2024 12:08 PM

          As something me who has spent an irresponsible amount of money on F2P games, I concur.

        • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 3, 2024 12:27 PM

          I don't think f2p would have saved this game, but I guess they'll always have the "what if"

          Well until they try to flip the game around as f2p in 2025 and it fails again

      • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:43 AM

        Anytime I found myself mildly interested in this game (which wasn’t much) I assumed it was F2P and as soon as I found out it wasn’t I closed the store page.

      • gokart. legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:46 AM

        they're lucky they pulled the plug on the rest of that live service push

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 3, 2024 9:58 AM

          I think they cancelled a bunch but they still have other mp only games coming, one of those is another studio they acquired (haven, founded by Jade Raymond) that game is called fairgame$ seems similar to The Finals.

          I read something about a Horizon mp game too hut no idea if that’s still a thing.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:46 AM

        Based on https://www.metacritic.com/game/concord/user-reviews/?platform=playstation-5

        It sure seems like the “DEI” haters are going to chalk this up as a win. Truly unfortunate.

      • theWhite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:46 AM

        Jim Ryan is pretty much the Don mattrick of Sony

        • theWhite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 3, 2024 9:48 AM

          His name will stricken every obelisk, every pylon!

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 3, 2024 2:44 PM

          That's quite the exaggeration

        • Kub666 legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 3, 2024 3:02 PM

          PS5 is selling much, much better than Xbox so... no.

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 9:50 AM

        When it was revealed it seemed like a game that was a decade or more late for what it was trying to do, idk. Sucks to all who put the work in on it but I'm still baffled how games like this get funded and made in the first place.

        Has to appeal to some out there of course, but I personally have zero interest in another game like this, or another Battle Royale game, or another PvE squad shooter, anything MOBA-esque, Counter-Strikey, etc. Even large scale Battlefield style team shooters have pretty much lost me.

        I'm still a little shocked that Call of Duty hasn't fallen off a cliff yet with the public at large, that's another series I find impossible to get excited about at this point. It's a juggernaut, though I suppose it's really one of a kind? Anyone else trying to do what it does would probably fail to make a dent at this point as well.

      • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 10:05 AM

        Gaming With Class still had the best summary: "If you like Overwatch, but wish it cost $40, Concord is the game for you."

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 10:06 AM

        https://i.imgur.com/G5BROXl.jpeg

      • eatstheramen
        reply
        September 3, 2024 10:07 AM

        So the game sales and micro transactions do not make enough money to support the game?

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 10:07 AM

        So what happens? It gets cancelled now?

        • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 3, 2024 10:27 AM

          Searching for it on the PSN store comes up blank so yeah… it’s donezo.

        • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 3, 2024 10:30 AM

          Maybe gameplay gets modified a bit, and it gets re-released as free-to-play with microtransactions.

        • evildanish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 3, 2024 10:45 AM

          Can't really cancel a game that was released last week.

          I think there's basically two paths they can go from here. Either re-release as a free-to-play game, or shelve the game entirely and take the write-off.
          Given how little interest the open beta garnered, I'm not sure it could even make it as f2p.

        • Scannerbarkly
          reply
          September 3, 2024 11:17 AM

          Rumor mill is already saying a likely rework and free to play relaunch to coincide with the Secret Levels show, but who knows.

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 3, 2024 2:24 PM

          The statement says they’re reappraising. It sounds like they want to do something/anything to recoup some $

      • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 10:23 AM

        never even heard of this game, was this a first party Sony game?

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 3, 2024 10:28 AM

        So 11 days after launch they are pulling it

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 3, 2024 10:37 AM

          I thought you were used to quick sessions with an unsatisfying pull out

      • orgcaptainnemo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 10:29 AM

        Everyone making a copy of Overwatch was bound to work, right?

        • Dolemite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 3, 2024 11:06 AM

          Especially when Blizzard themselves is having a hard time making one.

      • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 12:01 PM

        Is this one of those dumb hero shooters again?

        • DozIR_ legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 3, 2024 12:06 PM

          Hero Shooters are a ton of fun and a good one could be successful. Overwatch 2 has sort of left a vacuum in the space that nothing has been able to fill. People really would like OG Heroes Overwatch back. Sony just pulled off a terrible attempt. The first (and I think only) beta should have been a big ol’ red flag.

        • Kub666 legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 3, 2024 3:05 PM

          Yes, the "we've got Guardians Of The Galaxy at home" one

      • Kub666 legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 2:57 PM

        Oh shit. I didn't think this scenario was possible.

        Rework the game and release as free to play in half a year?

        • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 3, 2024 3:00 PM

          Can they take all the assets and make a cool single player shooter?

    • kallanta legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 3, 2024 11:29 AM

      Why anyone would invest in a medium+ budget multiplayer-only pay-to-play game is beyond me. Multiplayer games, shooters of all sorts especially, are tremendously well-covered with evergreen, free-to-play classics. There are only so many players with so much time out there to be cannibalized, and if your title can't get a critical mass of players all but immediately, it's dead. At the very least, the economy has to be built on free-to-play. Otherwise it's a 1 in a 10,000 gamble.

      • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 11:44 AM

        Which sucks because free to play monetization is horrible

        • kallanta legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 3, 2024 12:17 PM

          Sometimes it's bad, sometimes it's not. It seems like everyone has realized that you can't gate gameplay, meaning it's all cosmetics (at least in PvP games). The bad ol' pay-to-win days feel like they're all but over.

          There are now tons of good examples of free-to-play done fairly and competitively to learn from...because most other economy ideas are graveyards.

      • corey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 11:52 AM

        The most baffling part of this whole thing is that Sony straight up bought the studio thinking it would get a slice of the pie.

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 3, 2024 2:27 PM

          So far none of their acquisitions were for just individual IPs. All those studios had multiple projects in the works plus specialized tech or knowledge base

    • Nighteyes legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 3, 2024 11:57 AM

      The hero design in that game was one of the worst decisions I have ever seen.

      However, the incels are going to use this as another example of DEI ruining a game as if it was the only reason the game was bad.

      • DozIR_ legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 12:03 PM

        Yeah, that entire community of people is baffling. Also, I hope you’re doing well, bubby :)

      • theWhite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 12:28 PM

        Yea no, i mean sure they will chirp because that's what they do, but DEI was not why their characters were bad, they were just plain bad.

        I have been overweight my entire life, If I am gonna play as a fat character in a video, I want them to be cool fat, not sad fat.

        Just look at Apex, arguably the most DEI roster (to use their term) out there and no one cares. Did the chuds chirp when their added catalyst (their second trans character) sure for about 5 mins but no one paid them any attention then the talk immediately shifted back to the regular gaming arguments about balance and maps.... Etc.

        The rule of cool seems to be a lesson a lot of Devs have forgotten and it's gonna get them all laid off..

    • DozIR_ legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 3, 2024 12:00 PM

      I hope the best for Firewalk. This smells like it’s going to be a pyrrhic fallout.

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 3, 2024 2:31 PM

      Goes to show that, unlike Sony's AAA walking sims, the first order items on a live service game can't be technical fidelity and a massive budget. By the time the game is finished (eight years!) its been lapped by multiple game cycles.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2024 2:38 PM

        Compare with a game currently in development like Deadlock where it is still very much in the building phase but players are participating and giving actionable feedback.

        Overwatch was built in just over two years from the remnants of Titan. Splatoon also went from prototype to shipped product in about two years.

        Rolling the dice on a live service game using Sony's standard mocap and fidelity-first approach is crazy. It is barely justifiable for their single player games, let alone something that started development when live service games were still fresh.

    • Proximate Cause
      reply
      September 3, 2024 4:07 PM

      Anyone buy the Concord PS5 controller?

    • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 3, 2024 4:26 PM

      Damn, I gotta pick up a physical copy while I can. That thing is gonna be unobtainium quick

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 3, 2024 4:27 PM

      I guess they are cutting the cord on that one

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 3, 2024 5:45 PM

      Apparently it’s still going to be featured in an episode of Secret Levels, whatever that is

      https://www.pcgamer.com/games/fps/oof-i-forgot-that-concord-has-an-episode-in-upcoming-tv-series-secret-level/

Hello, Meet Lola