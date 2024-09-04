New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

First Minecraft Movie teaser shows Creepers, Piglins & Jack Black as Steve

A Minecraft Movie hits theaters in April 2025.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Warner Bros. Pictures
8

Warner Bros. has dropped the first trailer for A Minecraft Movie, an upcoming adaptation of one the endlessly popular survival game. It gives us our first look at the blocky world of Minecraft, several of its iconic creatures, and Jack Black as Steve.

The teaser for A Minecraft Movie dropped this morning and is just over a minute long. It’s light on story details, but we can see a group of human characters enter the animated world of Minecraft through a blue portal. It’s packed with references to in-game mechanics like crafting and building. One segment shows the characters at a Nether Fortress, which is inhabited by Piglins.

The trailer builds to the reveal of Jack Black, who is playing Minecraft’s iconic everyman protagonist, Steve. He’s wearing his signature blue shirt, and seems like some sort of mentor to the characters who unexpectedly find themselves in the world of Minecraft.

A Minecraft Movie comes to theaters on April 4, 2025. With this just being a teaser, we can expect more trailers to release between now and April. For more on the myriad video game adaptations in the works, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 4, 2024 8:21 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, First Minecraft Movie teaser shows Creepers, Piglins & Jack Black as Steve

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 4, 2024 6:28 AM

      Minecraft movie trailer

      https://youtu.be/G923NtfBvOU

      • sikander moderator mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 4, 2024 6:55 AM

        cool, Jack Black Steve looks entertaining.. movie release @ April 4, 2025 (no joke)

      • Skrynkelberg legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 4, 2024 7:17 AM

        Licensing that song probably cost a good chunk of their budget.

        The one liners in the trailer were awful, but this might be fun anyway. The kids will probably want to watch it.

      • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 4, 2024 7:28 AM

        Wasn't Mac from It's Always Sunny originally supposed to direct this?

      • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 4, 2024 7:32 AM

        Woah, what happened to Momoa??

        • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 4, 2024 7:45 AM

          someone on reddit said he's cosplaying Chris Chan lol

      • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 4, 2024 7:36 AM

        That looks like it would super appeal to me. I hope it turns out good, darn it.

        • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 4, 2024 9:16 AM

          I messaged my friend in L.A. to tell her to pass the trailer on to her twins, and she said that her daughter actually saw an early test screening recently and thought it was okay. Given the cast and the visuals in the trailer, I am perfectly fine with just okay and will happily watch it on the big screen once it hits streaming.

      • Korban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 4, 2024 7:37 AM

        visually that looked great, but what the fuck is the story here?

        • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 4, 2024 7:52 AM

          It seems like the movie is somewhat following the story from Minecraft Legends - The Piglins from the Nether attack the overworld, and the Heroes have to stop them.
          At least that what it seems to me from what was shown.

          • Korban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            September 4, 2024 8:55 AM

            as someone who has never touched a Minecraft game... fuck it, I'd watch that

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 4, 2024 7:47 AM

        Going to make like a billion dollars

      • stonedonkey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 4, 2024 10:50 AM

        The top Reddit comment on the trailer summed up my thoughts.. "This is going to be a bag of shit and make a billion dollars"

    • feek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 4, 2024 10:35 AM

      is this going to be timed with Minecraft 2 or something?

Hello, Meet Lola