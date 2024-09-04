First Minecraft Movie teaser shows Creepers, Piglins & Jack Black as Steve A Minecraft Movie hits theaters in April 2025.

Warner Bros. has dropped the first trailer for A Minecraft Movie, an upcoming adaptation of one the endlessly popular survival game. It gives us our first look at the blocky world of Minecraft, several of its iconic creatures, and Jack Black as Steve.

The teaser for A Minecraft Movie dropped this morning and is just over a minute long. It’s light on story details, but we can see a group of human characters enter the animated world of Minecraft through a blue portal. It’s packed with references to in-game mechanics like crafting and building. One segment shows the characters at a Nether Fortress, which is inhabited by Piglins.

The trailer builds to the reveal of Jack Black, who is playing Minecraft’s iconic everyman protagonist, Steve. He’s wearing his signature blue shirt, and seems like some sort of mentor to the characters who unexpectedly find themselves in the world of Minecraft.

A Minecraft Movie comes to theaters on April 4, 2025. With this just being a teaser, we can expect more trailers to release between now and April. For more on the myriad video game adaptations in the works, stick with Shacknews.