Guilty Gear Strive Nintendo Switch Edition announced for January 2025 The Nintendo Switch version of Guilty Gear Strive will include all characters released so far, as well as online play, Figure Mode, and both Story Mode arcs.

Arc System Works has officially announced that Guilty Gear Strive is coming to the Nintendo Switch in January 2025. The developer almost had its reveal spoiled by a banner that was left up at the start of PAX West this weekend, but the announcement today put out full details on the game, including the entire roster, online play, and extra game modes both in the game at launch and put out as free updates after.

Arc System Works announced Guilty Gear Strive Nintendo Switch Edition via a new trailer for the game. Guilty Gear Strive is reportedly set to launch on the Nintendo Switch on January 23, 2025. With it will come every single Guilty Gear Stive character released so far, including the whole base roster and DLC characters up to Slayer in Season 3. It will also included post-launch update content like unlockable music for the DLC characters from previous games, the extra story mode, Figure Mode, and more.

Online play has also been confirmed with rollback netcode, but Guilty Gear Strive lead producer Ken Miyauchi also stressed in a separate post that the Switch version will not have crossplay with PC, PlayStation, and Xbox versions of Guilty Gear Strive. This is likely for the best and to preserve a stable online play ecosystem where Guilty Gear Strive already exists, but it seems possible we could see crossplay enabled down the line for something like the Nintendo Switch successor.

Either way, Guilty Gear Strive coming to Switch this January gives fans even more ways to play the game. As we await further details, stay tuned for more Guilty Gear news here at Shacknews.