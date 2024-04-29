Slayer rounds out Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 3 at the end of May The Nightwalker, Assassin's Guild founder, and upholder of Dandyism returns to Guilty Gear Strive with swagger and a release date.

It was a great weekend for fighting games, not the least of which is because Arc System Works revealed Slayer as the final character of Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 3, and we got a release date for him, too. The dapper vampire is bringing tea time with Sharon, batty misdirection, and hard-hitting fists to Guilty Gear Strive at the end of May 2024.

Slayer was officially revealed with a release date for Guilty Gear Strive during EVO Japan 2024. He is set to arrive in Guilty Gear Strive alongside the new wintery stage Amber Fest with Kind Neighbors on May 30, 2024. Slayer looks more stylish than ever, wearing his coat over his shoulders and letting loose with the his Mappa Hunch straight punch, Blooodsucking Universe command grab, and Dandy Step feint-dash that leads into many of his other attacks. From that step, he can still crush opponents against the wall with Pile Bunker, but he also has overhead and anti-air actions out of the step.

Slayer seems to have some nasty new tricks up his sleeve in Guilty Gear Strive, not the least of which appears to be a counter where if an opponent strikes at him, he’ll disappear and reappear, charging at the enemy with a bat-propelled palm strike. One of his supers also sees him bite his opponent and change into a younger version of himself. It will be interesting to see if this is a one-off super or if it acts as an install he gets to use for the match, but we’ll find out soon enough in his starter guide.

With Slayer rounding out Season Pass 3 of Guilty Gear Strive at the end of May, the latest season of the game will be complete, but it doesn’t end there. Arc System Works has confirmed Season Pass 4 is in the works with even more characters. As we wait to see what that looks like, stay tuned for Slayer as we get closer to his launch, as well as other EVO Japan 2024 news.