EVO Japan 2024: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch EVO returns to Japan this weekend for a pulse-pounding series of fighting game tournaments! Find out how and where to catch the action here!

One of the first legs of EVO is finally here with EVO Japan 2024. This weekend, some of the best players in the world will travel to the Ariake GYM-EX event center in Tokyo, Japan to battle it out in tournaments featuring the best fighting games out there right. Who comes out on top awaits to be seen, but if you want to catch all of the action and details, including where to watch, what the schedule looks like, what’s on the line, and more, we have you covered here.

EVO Japan 2024 games, brackets, & where to watch

EVO Japan 2024 is set to take place from April 27 into April 29, 2024. The tournament can be watched on EVO’s Twitch and YouTube channels with the Twitch channel embedded just above. The games that will be played are as follows and you can click on any game to see its bracket on Start.gg:

EVO Japan 2024 schedule

As mentioned above, EVO Japan 2024 will run from April 27 to April 29, 2024. However, many of the starting pools will run simultaneously with only the finals running separately. If you want to plan carefully on what to watch and when, here’s the rundown of events day by day.

Day 1 (April 26 (USA)/April 27 (JPN))

EVO Japan 2024 Day 1 schedule in Japan Standard Time

Source: EVO

Pools

Street Fighter 6 pools: April 26, 2024, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. PT

Tekken 8 pools: April 26, 2024, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. PT

Guilty Gear Strive pools: April 26, 2024, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. PT

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising pools: April 26, 2024, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. PT

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike pools: April 26, 2024, 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. PT

The King of Fighters XV pools: April 26, 2024, 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. PT

Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes pools: April 26, 2024, 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. PT

Finals

Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes finals: April 27, 2024, 3 a.m. PT to 6 a.m. PT

Day 2 (April 27 (USA)/April 28 (JPN))

EVO Japan 2024 Day 2 schedule in Japan Standard Time

Source: EVO

Pools

Street Fighter 6 pools: April 27, 2024, 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. PT

Tekken 8 pools: April 27, 2024, 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PT

Guilty Gear Strive pools: April 27, 2024, 7:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. PT

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising pools: April 27, 2024, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. PT

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike pools: April 27, 2024, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT

Finals

The King of Fighters XV finals: April 27, 2024, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. PT

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike finals: April 27, 2024, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. PT

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising finals: April 28, 2024, 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. PT

Day 3 (April 28 (USA)/April 29 (JPN))

EVO Japan 2024 Day 3 schedule in Japan Standard Time

Source: EVO

Finals

Guilty Gear Strive finals: April 28, 2024, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. PT

Tekken 8 finals: April 28, 2024, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. PT

Street Fighter 6 finals: April 29, 2024, 2 a.m. PT to 5 a.m. PT

EVO Japan 2024 prize pools

The established prize pools for all games at EVO Japan 2024 are the same with payouts going to the Top 6 performers in every game. They are as follows:

1st: $6,425.79

2nd: $2,891.60

3rd: $1,606.45

4th: $899.61

5th-6th: $514.06

That covers all the details of EVO Japan 2024. Stay tuned for more information and details on this and other fighting game tournaments as they drop, right here at Shacknews.