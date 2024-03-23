Guilty Gear Strive Season 4 confirmed & next character teased for May 2024 It certainly looks like Slayer may be rounding out Season 3 by the brief look we got during the end of the Arc World Tour 2023 Finals.

The Arc World Tour 2023 Finals have come to an end, and Arc System Works has teased what’s next in Guilty Gear Strive. Not only will there be a Season 4 after Season 3 is done, but Season 3’s last character was teased for May 2024, and it sure does look like it’s probably going to be Slayer. The suave and philosophical Nightwalker (Guilty Gear’s take on vampires) may be on the menu for the finale of Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 if the teaser we saw was any indication.

Arc System Works director Akira Katano and producer Ken Miyauchi came out to close down the Arc World Tour 2023 Finals after Fukunaga and Verix captured the final victories in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and Guilty Gear Strive, respectively. There, they showed off a quick teaser that first confirmed that a Season 4 was happening and is currently in development. Then, we got a tease of the final Season 3 character coming in May 2024, which featured shadowy motifs, a gothic background, and seeming outlines of bats. Definitely all Slayer material.

It would make sense to have Slayer at this stage of Guilty Gear Strive. Nagoriyuki is Guilty Gear Strive’s resident Nightwalker and shares some similarities to Slayer’s move set, but that hasn’t kept Slayer from being a highly requested character. Not only is he a fan favorite, but Slayer has always been a particularly dangerous top-tier fighter in the right hands with his feint-and-approach fist-heavy combat style. Following the recent reveal of ABA, he would also be an incredible option to round things out for Season 3 on a high note.

There’s no confirmation that it’s actually Slayer coming to Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 just yet, but it’s hard to think of a character that fits Arc System Works’ final teaser so well. We’ll let them play coy for now and look forward to news as we get closer to May. If it doesn’t end up being Slayer for some reason, well… There’s always Season 4.