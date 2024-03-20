Arc World Tour 2023 Finals: Schedule, brackets, prize pool & where to watch Arc System Works' World Tour Finals kick off this weekend, featuring some of the world's best Guilty Gear Strive and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising players.

It’s a big weekend for Arc System Works fans as the Arc World Tour 2023 winds down to its final competition. The Arc World Tour Finals take place this week, pitting the best qualifying Guilty Gear Strive and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising players against each other in a battle for the final prize. Who’s playing, what’s on the line, and where can you watch it all? We have all of that information right here for your convenience.

Arc World Tour 2023 Finals schedule & where to watch

The Arc World Tour 2023 Finals run from March 21 to March 23, 2024, as shared on the event website. The action begins at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on March 21 and March 22, and at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET on March 23. The Finals for all Granblue Fantasy Versus and Guilty Gear Strive will run on March 23, with Granblue kicking it off at 10:30 a.m. PT and Guilty Gear Strive starting at 5 p.m. PT. The Thursday and Friday streams will be Last Chance Qualifiers to determine final participants in both Finals tournaments. You’ll be able to catch all of the action on the Arc System Works US Twitch channel.

Arc World Tour 2023 Finals brackets

The Guilty Gear Strive Arc World Tour 2023 Finals bracket

Source: Arc System Works

The brackets for the Arc World Tour Last Chance Qualifier tournaments are being hosted on Start.gg for both Guilty Gear and Granblue. There are some high-octane players trying to get in on both games, including Hotashi, Apologyman, Supernoon, and Razzo, so even the LCQs promise to be hot.

The Guilty Gear Strive brackets for the Finals are broken up into four groups as follows:

Group A

Daru_I-No (Korea)

Leo. (Japan)

UMISHO (US)

NBNHMR (US)

Group B

TempestNYC (US)

Zando (Israel)

GOBOU (Japan)

Tyurara (Japan)

Group C

Leffen (Sweden)

PepperySplash (Canada)

Slash (Saudi Arabia)

LCQ Qualifier

Group D

Jonathan Tene (US)

Verix (Senegal)

Tiger_Pop (UK)

LCQ Qualifier

The Granblue Fantasy Versus Arc World Tour 2023 Finals bracket

Source: Arc System Works

Meanwhile, the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Finals have their own 8-player bracket:

Tako (Japan)

Xerom (US)

Sonic-San (France)

Fukunaga (Japan)

Fitizen (Germany)

Zippy (US)

LCQ Qualifier

LCQ Qualifier

Arc World Tour 2023 Finals prize pool

With the stage set, there’s a big payday on the line at the Arc World Tour Finals. How much? The overall prize pool is around $100,000. For the qualifying players, here are the payouts:

Guilty Gear Strive

1st: $50,000

2nd: $20,000

3rd: $10,000

4th: $5,000

5th-6th: $2,500

7th-8th: $1,500

9th-12th: $1,000

13th-16th: $750

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

1st: $15,000

2nd: $6,000

3rd: $3,000

4th: $1,800

5th-6th: $1,200

7th-8th: $900

That covers the full details of the Arc World Tour 2023 Finals. Be sure to catch the action this weekend and watch for new updates and details as they drop, right here at Shacknews.