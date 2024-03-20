New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

A.B.A. is the next Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 DLC character

A.B.A. will join the Guilty Gear Strive roster before the end of March, bringing her living giant key/battle axe Paracelsus along for the ride.
TJ Denzer
Image via Arc System Works
The Arc World Tour Finals kick off this weekend, bringing some of the best Guilty Gear Strive and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising competitors together in one massive showdown, but there was more than just awesome competition this week. We also got the latest Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 content reveal. It’s A.B.A. coming to the game next as Season 3’s third character. What’s more, she’ll be landing in the game before the end of this month.

A.B.A. was revealed as the next Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 DLC during the Arc World Tour Finals Preview show on the Arc System Works Twitch channel. She will be launching in Guilty Gear Strive on March 26, 2024. A.B.A. is a fan-favorite returning character dating back to her original appearance in Guilty Gear Isuka. She has appeared in several of the classic 2D games, but had yet to appear in either Guilty Gear Xrd or Strive. She is an artificial lifeform that was created in a secret lab and hidden away from the world, but after discovering the mysterious living axe Paracelsus, she became enamored with it and now travels with the weapon despite its reservations about her.

A.B.A.’s gameplay in Guilty Gear Strive retains the duality that has always been a core component of her design. She’s a bit slow and Paracelsus is heavy and unwieldy, leading to some weighty specials and normal moves. She changes heavily when entering her Jealous State and powering up Paracelsus. Then, her normal attacks, specials, and Overdrive supers become faster and more damaging, with a few different properties. Operating with awareness between her two states will be key (no pun intended) to her victory. She’s the third Season 3 character behind Johnny and Elphelt Valentine.

Guilty Gear Strive is getting A.B.A. on March 26 and she’ll be joined by a new playable stage and a new move for Millia Rage. As the Arc World Tour Finals play out this weekend, stay tuned for the latest on Arc System Works games here at Shacknews.

