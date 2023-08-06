Guilty Gear Strive reveals Johnny & new mechanics to start Season 3 this August Guilty Gear Strive is also getting Deflect Shield and Wild Assault mechanics and new moves for select characters in Season Pass 3.

Season Pass 3 is about to begin in Guilty Gear Strive and it’s starting with a stylish bang. Johnny is going to be the first character coming in the new season, complete with his cane sword and swagger. That’s not all. We’re also getting two new mechanics in the form of Deflect Shield and Wild Assault, and new moves for existing characters in the game, making Season 3 a wild new frontier for the game. What’s more. It’s kicking off this month.

Arc System Works announced Johnny and the rest of Season 3’s new features with a fresh trailer at EVO 2023 on August 6, 2023. Johnny has been a long-time favorite of the Guilty Gear roster, introduced, but not playable in the very first game as the leader of May’s Jellyfish Pirate crew. He was a meta-tilting factor in Guilty Gear Xrd with his coins, aerial specials, big damage, and the infamous Mist Finer that makes some of his attacks unblockable. He’ll be joining the roster when Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 launches on August 24, 2023.

Johnny wasn’t all that was announced for Strive Season 3. Deflect Shield provides new defensive measures and Wild Assault offers new offense for all characters to use, plus many of the original roster in Guilty Gear Strive are getting new moves. All of it will kick off on August 24, 2023, but I also confirmed with the Guilty Gear Strive developers that not only are further new characters coming (a total of four in Season Pass 3), but new moves will be added to further characters in Guilty Gear Strive as the season carries on.

With all of it set to begin on August 24, 2023, Guilty Gear Strive is set to begin a huge new chapter in Season 3. Stay tuned for more on the game, as well as further coverage from EVO 2023.