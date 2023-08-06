EVO 2023 winners, trailers & announcements EVO 2023 gave us another riveting competition. Who won and what new games and content were revealed? Find out here.

It has been a wild ride through EVO 2023. The biggest competition of the year saw ups, downs, and tons of good fighting game action as competitors vied for victory and devs shared some of the latest news from their games. Now, at the end of it all, we have a good picture of the results and announcements. Want to see who won and what was announced during the event? We’ve got you covered here.

This article was last updated on August 6, 2023 at 12:08 p.m. PT. It will continue to be updated as the EVO 2023 Grand Finals play out.

EVO 2023 winners

With 8 games once again, but whittled down to Top 6 instead of Top 8 for the Finals, it was an even tougher time making it to the winner’s circle this year. Nonetheless, these are the competitors who made it through the gauntlet and claimed victory:

Street Fighter 6

To be determined

Competitors

Kakeru

AngryBird

Haitani

Punk

MenaRD

Tokido

Guilty Gear Strive

To be determined

Competitors

Daru_I-no

NBNHMR

Tyurara

Leffen

UMISHO

Verix

Tekken 7

To be determined

Competitors

ULSAN

Arslan Ash

AO

Ghengis D0n

Meo-IL

Anakin

Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3

1. Jibrill

2. Evasion

3. Kane Blueriver

4. Liberal Terminator

5. Mundank

5. Spartan Throne

Dragon Ball FighterZ

1. Hikari

2. Yasha

3. Nitro

4. Gropis

5. Kite

5. Garlic Bread

The King of Fighters XV

1. Xiaohai

2. E.T.

3. Mok

4. Wero Asamiya

5. Madkof

5. Lacid

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

1. Moai

2. DAI

3. Jimmy Tran

4. Jing

5. ScrawtVermillion

5. KR_Wrestlingman

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

1. Ninjakilla_212

2. Nicolas

3. Scorpionprocs

4. A F0xy Grampa

5. Xombat

5. TheMightyUnjust

Announcements & Trailers

In addition to the competition, many devs used EVO 2023 to show off the latest reveals for existing or new games. Here’s what we saw during the event:

Yasuo revealed for Project L

Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes coming in 2024

Plankton revealed for Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl 2

Killer Instinct getting a 10th anniversary update

Killer Instinct Head James Goddard takes the stage at EVO to announce a new balance patch and major update coming to the game that was released in 2013! #KillerInstinct #EVO2023 #FGC pic.twitter.com/CqPIf1Q9K9 — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 5, 2023

Street Fighter 6 teases new upcoming costumes

Behold, a quick look at Outfit 3 for Juri, Marisa, Guile, and Dee Jay in #StreetFighter6! Stay tuned for more info on their release in the future. pic.twitter.com/T7WY5iibvP — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) August 4, 2023

Duo Lon revealed for The King of Fighters XV

Garou 2 revealed as Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

That covers the events of EVO 2023. It was another fine year of competition and reveals. Stay tuned for more fighting game content and updates on the games above as they happen, right here at Shacknews.