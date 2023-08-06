EVO 2023 winners, trailers & announcements
EVO 2023 gave us another riveting competition. Who won and what new games and content were revealed? Find out here.
It has been a wild ride through EVO 2023. The biggest competition of the year saw ups, downs, and tons of good fighting game action as competitors vied for victory and devs shared some of the latest news from their games. Now, at the end of it all, we have a good picture of the results and announcements. Want to see who won and what was announced during the event? We’ve got you covered here.
This article was last updated on August 6, 2023 at 12:08 p.m. PT. It will continue to be updated as the EVO 2023 Grand Finals play out.
EVO 2023 winners
With 8 games once again, but whittled down to Top 6 instead of Top 8 for the Finals, it was an even tougher time making it to the winner’s circle this year. Nonetheless, these are the competitors who made it through the gauntlet and claimed victory:
Street Fighter 6
To be determined
Competitors
Kakeru
AngryBird
Haitani
Punk
MenaRD
Tokido
Guilty Gear Strive
To be determined
Competitors
Daru_I-no
NBNHMR
Tyurara
Leffen
UMISHO
Verix
Tekken 7
To be determined
Competitors
ULSAN
Arslan Ash
AO
Ghengis D0n
Meo-IL
Anakin
Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3
1. Jibrill
2. Evasion
3. Kane Blueriver
4. Liberal Terminator
5. Mundank
5. Spartan Throne
Dragon Ball FighterZ
1. Hikari
2. Yasha
3. Nitro
4. Gropis
5. Kite
5. Garlic Bread
The King of Fighters XV
1. Xiaohai
2. E.T.
3. Mok
4. Wero Asamiya
5. Madkof
5. Lacid
Melty Blood: Type Lumina
1. Moai
2. DAI
3. Jimmy Tran
4. Jing
5. ScrawtVermillion
5. KR_Wrestlingman
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
1. Ninjakilla_212
2. Nicolas
3. Scorpionprocs
4. A F0xy Grampa
5. Xombat
5. TheMightyUnjust
Announcements & Trailers
In addition to the competition, many devs used EVO 2023 to show off the latest reveals for existing or new games. Here’s what we saw during the event:
Yasuo revealed for Project L
Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes coming in 2024
Plankton revealed for Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl 2
Killer Instinct getting a 10th anniversary update
Killer Instinct Head James Goddard takes the stage at EVO to announce a new balance patch and major update coming to the game that was released in 2013! #KillerInstinct #EVO2023 #FGC pic.twitter.com/CqPIf1Q9K9— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 5, 2023
Street Fighter 6 teases new upcoming costumes
Behold, a quick look at Outfit 3 for Juri, Marisa, Guile, and Dee Jay in #StreetFighter6! Stay tuned for more info on their release in the future. pic.twitter.com/T7WY5iibvP— Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) August 4, 2023
Duo Lon revealed for The King of Fighters XV
Garou 2 revealed as Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
That covers the events of EVO 2023. It was another fine year of competition and reveals. Stay tuned for more fighting game content and updates on the games above as they happen, right here at Shacknews.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, EVO 2023 winners, trailers & announcements