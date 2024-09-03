Little Nightmares 3 tells a terrifying tale for two

Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games have been captivating imaginations with the Little Nightmares series and now look to do the same with an all-new third installment. The third game's story has no ties to the previous two titles, but it looks to bring Coraline-like terror to audiences in a new way as players meet two new lovable characters. Shacknews recently went to both the Xbox@Gamescom event in Los Angeles and PAX West 2024 in Seattle to try out two different sections of Bandai Namco's upcoming puzzle-platformer.

Little Nightmares 3 introduces players to two new characters. Low and Alone are two friends who find themselves stuck in the darkness of the Nowhere. They must work together to find their way out, each utilizing their specific tool set to move across multiple gothic landscapes. What's most interesting about the way this story unfolds is that both characters will be present at all times, even in single-player.



Source: Bandai Namco

As part of the single-player experience, I primarily controlled Low, the raven-masked boy armed with a bow. The bow isn't for combat, as that isn't what Little Nightmares is really about. The bow is instead used for platforming puzzles, meant to hit switches, cut ropes, or occasionally cause distractions.

Alone is present as an AI-controlled partner. Solo players have a dedicated button to call over their partner at any time. In many cases, I'd call Alone over to clear a path with her wrench or use it to loosen a valve. Sometimes, there are high ledges, so both characters need to give each other a boost and then help each other up. There are other sections where there are movable objects, but it takes both characters' combined strength to place them in the right spot. The most important thing to note about the single-player experience is that time can be of the essence in certain sections, especially when there are only a few seconds to work. With that said, the AI never got in the way and always made sure to stay close. At no point during my brief time with the game did I fail a stealth section because of a faulty AI partner.

In co-op, controlling a partner is not a concern. Here, each player selects a character and uses their abilities to help through the game's various platforming and stealth sections. Instead of hitting a button to call upon your partner to use their tool, communication becomes far more essential. While Little Nightmares 3 looks like a game that will potentially be at its best as a co-op adventure, it should be noted that there is no local play. Only online co-op is supported.



Source: Bandai Namco

The visuals in Little Nightmares 3 are as creative as they are haunting. There's a mysterious shadow lurking in the background of the Necropolis, requiring the main characters to hide from its gaze and only proceed when it's safe. The Candy Factory, home to the co-op section I tried, works similarly, with a multi-armed factory keeper coming and going, and baring her fangs if she spotted anyone. There's a visual at the end of the demo of a dark, lonely factory with mountains of candy pieces that span for miles. It's an incredibly haunting visual, even if that description makes it sound like a sugary wonderland.

Little Nightmares 3 struck me as a game that's similar in style to EA and Hazelight's It Takes Two. It's a game that depends heavily on cooperative gameplay with puzzles, platforming sections, and stealth sequences specifically designed for more than one person. The game not having local co-op is disappointing, but Bandai Namco will offer Buddy Passes to anybody who purchases the game so that a friend can dive in. It won't be cross-platform, but it will support the previous generation, so PlayStation 4 users can join friends on PS5 and Xbox One players can meet up with friends on the Xbox Series X|S.

Look for Little Nightmares 3 to release on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in 2025.

This game is based on a preview build played at the Xbox@Gamescom event and a private demo played at PAX West 2024. The final product is subject to change.