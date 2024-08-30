The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom introduces Still World, dungeons & Swordfighter Form The Still World features land and people that have been swallowed up by rifts, as well as a broken and rearranged landscape with its own dungeons.

A new video has dropped showing off a multitude of new features in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. The main features shown were the Still World and Swordfigther Form. For those who were concerned Echoes of Wisdom wouldn’t have traditional Zelda combat, this is the answer. Zelda can power up into a form that acts like Link with his Sword and Shield. Meanwhile, the Still World is an alternate dimension that has eaten up pieces of the normal Hyrule and turned them into a fragmented mess. You’ll have to traverse the Still World to find dungeons and save the real Hyrule.

Nintendo showed off Still World and Swordfighter Form in the latest trailer for Echoes of Wisdom. The story goes that much of Hyrule has been eaten by rifts, including people (notably the King and Link). They have been transported to a void space called Still World and if they stay too long, they’ll outright disappear. To save Hyrule, Zelda will have to enter Still World, navigate its fragmented space with the help of Echoes, and the Bind and Reverse Bond abilities, and complete dungeons by defeating the monsters therein.

We already knew that Zelda will be able to collect Echoes from the world and her enemies to help her in combat, but that’s not all. Swordfighter Form was introduced in this video and its essentially a temporary way to play like Link regularly does in top-down Zelda games. Zelda takes on an ethereal form of Link and can swing her sword around like him, including the spinning slash. With it, Zelda can temporarily defend herself with the sword, or even aid her echoes in the fight. Power for the Swordfighter Form is limited and must be collected from the Still World, so players will have to use it wisely.

With dungeons, the Still World, and Swordfighter Form confirmed, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is looking even more delightful. Stay tuned to the Echoes of Wisdom topic for further updates.