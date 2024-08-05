Ultrahand comes to The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom as the Bind ability You won't piece objects together, but Zelda can move objects and enemies around or make them move her about with the Bind and Reverse Bond abilities.

A new video came out for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom showing off all sorts of mechanics and adventures we’ll be exploring in the game. One particular pair of abilities looks ripped right out of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom in the forms of Bind and Reverse Bond. With these abilities, we’ll be able to grab objects and enemies and move them around or even let them move and carry us along with them.

Bind and Reverse Bond were detailed in the Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Traversing Hyrule trailer. There, we got our first looks at these abilities. Bind lets you grab almost any object in the world and move with it. This can be small rocks, otherwise-impossible-to-move boulders, and even enemies. Zelda can then move and the enemy will move in corresponding motion with her. In the video, we saw that this can be used to position a foe over a cliff and drop them or open up a path that was impassable through conventional means.

Reverse Bond works similarly to Bind except it gives control of motion to the object Zelda interacts with. When the object moves, Zelda will move correspondingly with it. In another instance, Zelda grabbed a floating platform overhead with Reverse Bond, and when it moved sideways, it lifted her over a long gap. Both Bind and Reverse Bond seem to be altered versions of Ultrahand from Tears of the Kingdom and Magnesis from Breath of the Wild. We won’t be assembling things from the world with Bind, but we also won’t be confined to interacting with just metal objects together as we grab and move things about to our benefit in Hyrule. In fact, you can even Bind and Reverse Bond to Echoes you've collected to help you overcome obstacles in unique ways.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is coming fast in September 2024 and we also learned that the franchise’s different Zora will be together in this game. Stay tuned for more info and details leading up to Echoes of Wisdom’s release.