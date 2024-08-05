Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom brings the franchise's two Zora types together The Sea Zora and River Zora also hate each other, so Zelda's probably going to have to help with that.

Zora in The Legend of the Zelda series come in two very different forms, but for one of the first times, they’ll both appear in the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. In a new recent deep dive into the game’s features, Nintendo revealed that there are two factions of Zora in the waterways of Hyrule - the Sea Zora and River Zora - and they are not on friendly terms, so we’re probably going to lend a hand there.

Nintendo revealed the situation with the Zora races in a new The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Traversing Hyrule trailer. There, we learned in detail about the state of the Zora in the Jabul Waters region. It looks like the Sea Zora are reflective of the kind we see in Breath of the Wild (such as Sidon and Mipha) while the River Zora are more like the enemies and occasional unlikely allies we saw in the earlier Zelda games that look more like classic mermen.

Up to this point, the two kinds of Zora in the Zelda games were explained by the diverging timelines that made up the game’s current chronology. In one timeline where Link doesn’t defeat Ganon, the evil being twisted the Zora into the more monstrous state we see in early Zelda games. In the other timeline, they are uncorrupted and take on the more dolphin/shark-like form we see in later games. These two types have never really been in the same Zelda game, so it’s an interesting move to bring them together as two diverging forms of the same water folk.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom isn’t far around the corner with a release date set in September 2024. Stay tuned for more updates and information leading up to the release on the Echoes of Wisdom topic.