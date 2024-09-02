Hopoo Games developers are working on a game at Valve The developers behind Risk of Rain and Deadbolt have stopped production on their own game and will be entirely focused on Valve's ventures.

The talented team behind Risk of Rain will be joining Valve to work directly on the company’s projects. This seems to mean that Hopoo Games’ unannounced game has been paused and that the company will cease operations.



Source: Hopoo Games

On September 2, 2024, the developers at Hopoo Games took to the company’s social media account to announce that they will now be working on game development directly at Valve. This means that the team will stop work on their unannounced game (codenamed Snail) and will seemingly cease operations at Hopoo Games.

Here is the full quote from Hopoo Games as seen on X:

Today, we have an exciting update: Duncan and Paul, alongside many other talented members at Hopoo Games, will now be working on game development directly at @valvesoftware! We're incredibly grateful to Valve for their partnerships in the last decade, and are excited to continue working on their awesome titles. However, this does mean that we are stopping production on our unannounced game, "Snail". It's been an exciting and transformative 12 years. We feel lucky for the opportunities we've had, and deeply appreciate both our team and fans that have supported us and our games. We love making games - and will continue to do so, for years to come. We're excited to be working side-by-side with the talented people at Valve. But for now - sleep tight, Hopoo Games.

Hopoo Games brought to life Risk of Rain, which saw a lot of success on Steam, enough to garner a sequel that dramatically changed the style as well as a remastered, Risk of Rain Returns. The team also released Deadbolt back in 2016 and were hard at work on an unannounced project, but that looks to be shelved given that the developers will be working directly under Valve now.

Recently, Valve allowed players to start openly discussing its latest creation, Deadlock. This is a 6v6 MOBA game but instead of an isometric view, it’s third-person. There is currently a playtest going that can be tough to access given you need to be invited by someone who already has access to the game. Despite this, it’s currently got over 100,000 people playing at the time of writing.

It's not clear what the Hopoo Games developers will be working on. But with Deadlock the new hotness, they might be lending their talent there.