Dragon's Dogma & Devil May Cry director Hideaki Itsuno leaves Capcom after 30 years

The legendary Capcom director intends to begin a 'new game in a new environment' starting in September 2024.
TJ Denzer
Image via Capcom
1

An amazing era of Capcom leadership is coming to an end as veteran director Hideaki Itsuno has announced his leave from the company after a 30-year career. The director of Devil May Cry, Dragon’s Dogma, and most recently Dragon’s Dogma 2 announced his departure over the weekend, but Itsuno isn’t leaving game development altogether. Instead, he teased that he will begin work on a ‘new game in a new environment’ starting this September.

Hideaki Itsuno shared the full statement on his leave from Capcom on his personal social media this last weekend. According to Itsuno, his exit from Capcom is on good terms and he’s simply moving onto greener pastures for his next project:

Itsuno’s career at Capcom began in 1994 as the planner on Quiz & Dragons: Capcom Quiz Game. Since then, he has gone on to direct major franchises such as Devil May Cry (from 2 to 5) and Dragon’s Dogma (both games). In fact, his most recent game was Dragon’s Dogma 2, which was an exciting title early in 2024. He also had hands in the development of hit titles like Capcom Vs. SNK, Rival Schools, and Resident Evil Outbreak.

We have no idea what Hideaki Itsuno has planned for the future, but it sounds like he’s far from done with game development. As we watch to see what happens, stay tuned for more details and updates here at Shacknews.

