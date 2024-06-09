New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Perfect Dark gameplay shows off gadgets and parkour

The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics have provided the first look at gameplay in Perfect Dark.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Xbox Game Studios
1

Xbox’s Perfect Dark reboot got a gameplay reveal at the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase. It shows Joanna Dark as she uses a variety of gadgets and weapons to take down enemies. There was no release date given, but we saw gameplay footage for the first time.

The Perfect Dark gameplay trailer provided the first look at the game since it was revealed back in 2020. We see Joanna Dark pull off parkour moves as she leaps between buildings, and use her signature pistol to dispatch enemies.

Perfect Dark has no current release window, but it’s confirmed to be a day-one Xbox Game Pass release.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola