Perfect Dark gameplay shows off gadgets and parkour The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics have provided the first look at gameplay in Perfect Dark.

Xbox’s Perfect Dark reboot got a gameplay reveal at the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase. It shows Joanna Dark as she uses a variety of gadgets and weapons to take down enemies. There was no release date given, but we saw gameplay footage for the first time.

The Perfect Dark gameplay trailer provided the first look at the game since it was revealed back in 2020. We see Joanna Dark pull off parkour moves as she leaps between buildings, and use her signature pistol to dispatch enemies.

Perfect Dark has no current release window, but it’s confirmed to be a day-one Xbox Game Pass release.