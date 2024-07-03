ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 471 Perfect Dark continues on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Perfect Dark playthrough. Nintendo recently added the mature section of Nintendo 64 games on the Nintendo Switch Online service. One would think there will be more than Perfect Dark and Turok coming soon. I’m not the biggest first person shooter fan, so I didn’t play Perfect Dark when it first released. During the last Perfect Dark episode, we made our way through the tutorial section to learn the basics. I put that knowledge to good use to get through the first two stages in the game.

Hopefully during tonight’s episode, I’ll be able to get further along into the story. I have found that I really like some of the weapons in the game. That being said, like in most Nintendo 64 first person shooters, I’m not a fan of the controls. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Perfect Dark playthrough.

Why is it that all the nice looking buildings are owned by criminal organizations?

©Nintendo/Rare

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show will be more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough as well as the start of a brand new series. We beat all the Game Boy Mega Man games so there's a spot to fill in the line up. As for Dragon Quest, we should get our first party member soon so stay tuned!

I hope everyone has a nice Fourth of July holiday and gets some needed rest. Enjoy the time off and stay safe because it feels like it’s going to be a hot one. That being said, put on sunscreen, drink plenty of water, and enjoy my favorite treat, a snowcone. Use the time off to catch up on all the cool content Shacknews has to offer, like the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe best course countdown. Make sure you check out the Shacknews VOD’s YouTube channel in case you missed anything from the Summer of Doing Our Jobs event!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.