All Miquella's Cross locations - Elden Ring

Finding Elden Ring’s Miquella’s Cross locations gives you a bit of insight into the missing demigod’s journey, and they act as signposts for your own. Tracking all of them down is optional, but recommended for the rewards nearby, one of which is always a Scadutree Fragment. That said, make sure to explore the rest of the Land of Shadow as well. There’s much more to do and see beyond following Miquella’s path.

Our Elden Ring Miquella’s Cross locations guide points out where to find all 13 cross locations and why it’s worth your time.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Miquella’s Cross locations

There are 13 Miquella’s Cross locations to find, and it’s worth tracking them all down. They aren’t necessary for story progression, but each has a Scadutree Fragment nearby, making them handy for bumping up your Shadow Blessing and having a better chance of surviving Elden Ring’s DLC.

If you’re keen on lore, it’s especially worth visiting the Miquella’s Cross location under Cerulean Coast, on the road to St Trina. Note that the final cross is in Shadow of the Erdtree’s last, mandatory dungeon above Belurat Tower Settlement, and you can’t reach it until you defeat Messmer, progress through the Rauh Ruins, and defeat Romina, Saint of the Bud.

1: Three-Path Cross – Located on the road north of Scorched Ruins. Redmane Freyja and the Hornsent are here the first time you visit

2: Main Gate Cross – Head west from the first cross, and you’ll find this one south of the gate into Belurat Tower Settlement

3: Belurat Cross – There’s another cross inside the dungeon, in a little room behind the room where the two spider scorpions attack

4: Pillar Path Cross – Cross the Ellac Bridge, and head east. Take the upper path as if headed to the Suppressing Pillar, then branch off slightly to the left to find this one. You’ll also run into Thiollier here

5: Castle Ensis Checkpoint – In the middle of Castle Ensis. You encounter it while progressing through the dungeon, so the only way to miss it is to skip Castle Ensis

6: Highroad Cross – On the road into Scadu Altus from Castle Ensis. Leda remains here until you defeat Romina.

7: Moorth Ruins – East of Highroad Cross, on the outskirts of the Moorth Ruins

8: Scaduview Cross Site of Grace – East of the Fort of Reprimand. You’ll need to use a spiritspring to reach the plateau

9: Shadow Keep, Specimen Storehouse – On the storehouse’s fourth floor. Impossible to miss, as it’s part of the story’s critical path.

10: Rauh Ruins East Cross – In the eastern ruins, where you fight Devonia, Crucible Knight

11: Enir-Ilim – Part of the main story path, inaccessible until the endgame.

12: Cerulean Coast south shore – It’s kind of just there on the coast without any remarkable features.

13: Fissure Cross – Accessed by carefully platforming into the fissure in south Cerulean Coast. The cross is after the large, open area full of Omen enemies.

