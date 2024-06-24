Where to get the Greatjar head - Elden Ring It's time to find and equip the Greatjar head and really elevate your Elden Ring experience.

Are you still wearing the tiny Jar on your head? It’s time you fully committed to the look and equip the Greatjar. Not only does this thing have better armor stats and boosts your thrown pot power, it’s also bigger – much bigger. You’ll need to dive into one of the grossest dungeons in the game to find it, Belurat Gaol.

Where to get the Greatjar head



Source: Shacknews

The Greatjar helmet is located in the Belurat Gaol, immediately after the jar maze. This is a dungeon tucked beneath the Belurat town. You can only reach this dungeon from outside of the town. Go to the Three-Path Cross Site of Grace and follow the road northwest toward the lake. To the west of the lake is Belurat and a small gully lined with cages that leads up to the Belurat Gaol.

You can see the jar shrine while descending into the dungeon.

Source: Shacknews

Once inside Belurat Gaol, your goal is to reach the shrine near the end of the dungeon. You’ll actually see this shrine as you make progress: it’s a gigantic jar sitting on a plinth. Fight through the prison to the bridge where you fall down into the jar maze (you’ll find some Hefty Cracked Pots here).

After you exit the jar maze, jump over the little gap on the left and drop down onto the jar.

Source: Shacknews

Exit the jar maze to find yourself looking at a bridge with a gap to jump. On the right of the bridge is a pot hanging by a chain – this is a lift. Gap the gap and drop down onto the pot and it will rise up. At the top, roll off to the pot below you and then use the next hanging pots to jump over to the stairs.

When the jar reaches the top, hop across to the pillar and then jump from jar to jar to reach the door.

Source: Shacknews

Follow the path up to arrive at the jar shrine. Grab your reward, equip your Greatjar head, and enjoy being one-step closer to becoming Iron Fist Alexander. Make sure you check out our Elden Ring Strategy Guide for more help with the base game and the expansion.