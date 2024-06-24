New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to get the Blade of Mercy - Elden Ring

How to get an excellent Shadow of the Erdtree Talisman early.
Josh Broadwell
Josh Broadwell
1

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree’s Blade of Mercy is a new talisman with an effect that makes some tough fights a little less maddening to deal with. You can get the Blade of Mercy almost as soon as you start Elden Ring’s DLC. It just takes a little detour and some ghostly horse platforming.

This guide explains how to get the Blade of Mercy in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and what makes it worth your time.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Blade of Mercy location

A map image showing where to find the Blady of Mercy in Elden Ring

The Blade of Mercy talisman is in a chest tucked away in a little tower at the uppermost part of the Scorched Ruins. The tower is on the ruins’ northeast side, but the path to get there is a bit winding. You’ll start on the southwestern side. Use Torrent’s double jump to reach the top of the ruin with a purple drape over it, and then make your way over to the covered walk.

Several Shades are here, and they’re not happy at being disturbed. Defeat them as you go to avoid getting overwhelmed by a bunch of them or, worse still, having one of their attacks interrupt your jump.

The route to take in Scorched Ruins to find the Blade of Mercy

Head up to the tower, open the door, open the chest, and you’re all set.

What does the Blade of Mercy do?

The Blade of Mercy increases your attack after landing a critical hit. As a refresher, critical hits in Elden Ring happen when you surprise an enemy with a backstab from behind or when you break their poise and follow up with an attack. 

Critical hits are usually not enough by themselves to defeat an enemy, so getting an attack boost right after that is a helpful way to not just finish off the target foe quickly, but to deal with any surrounding enemies as well. And if it’s a boss fight, well, you need all the help you can get anyway. Pair it with a talisman that increases attack power from whatever weapon type your main armament is for the best results.

For more help with Shadow of the Erdtree, check out our guides for where to find Hefty Cracked Pots and how to deal with the Hornsent Grandam in Belurat's Storeroom.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Josh is a freelance writer and reporter who specializes in guides, reviews, and whatever else he can convince someone to commission. You may have seen him on NPR, IGN, Polygon, or VG 24/7 or on Twitter, shouting about Trails. When he isn’t working, you’ll likely find him outside with his Belgian Malinois and Australian Shepherd or curled up with an RPG of some description.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola