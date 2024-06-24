How to get the Blade of Mercy - Elden Ring How to get an excellent Shadow of the Erdtree Talisman early.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree’s Blade of Mercy is a new talisman with an effect that makes some tough fights a little less maddening to deal with. You can get the Blade of Mercy almost as soon as you start Elden Ring’s DLC. It just takes a little detour and some ghostly horse platforming.

This guide explains how to get the Blade of Mercy in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and what makes it worth your time.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Blade of Mercy location

The Blade of Mercy talisman is in a chest tucked away in a little tower at the uppermost part of the Scorched Ruins. The tower is on the ruins’ northeast side, but the path to get there is a bit winding. You’ll start on the southwestern side. Use Torrent’s double jump to reach the top of the ruin with a purple drape over it, and then make your way over to the covered walk.

Several Shades are here, and they’re not happy at being disturbed. Defeat them as you go to avoid getting overwhelmed by a bunch of them or, worse still, having one of their attacks interrupt your jump.

Head up to the tower, open the door, open the chest, and you’re all set.

What does the Blade of Mercy do?

The Blade of Mercy increases your attack after landing a critical hit. As a refresher, critical hits in Elden Ring happen when you surprise an enemy with a backstab from behind or when you break their poise and follow up with an attack.

Critical hits are usually not enough by themselves to defeat an enemy, so getting an attack boost right after that is a helpful way to not just finish off the target foe quickly, but to deal with any surrounding enemies as well. And if it’s a boss fight, well, you need all the help you can get anyway. Pair it with a talisman that increases attack power from whatever weapon type your main armament is for the best results.

For more help with Shadow of the Erdtree, check out our guides for where to find Hefty Cracked Pots and how to deal with the Hornsent Grandam in Belurat's Storeroom.