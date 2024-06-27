How to reach the other Site of Grace at the top of the Storehouse - Elden Ring On the Eighth Floor of the Specimen Storehouse in the Shadow Keep is another Site of Grace and a rafter section to explore, but reaching it is a problem.

The Specimen Storehouse is a multi-level area in the Shadow Keep right before a major boss fight in Elden Ring. This building has a few Sites of Grace, but there’s one area that can be difficult to access. On the Seventh Floor are some extra rooms that seem to have no way to reach them, along with a Site of Grace above it, and rafters to explore higher still. For those who have spent a long time searching for a hidden door to reach this location, you’re probably looking in the wrong area.

How to reach the other areas in the Storehouse

The Specimen Storehouse in the Shadow Keep has several floors full of tough enemies. By the time you reach the Seventh Floor and walked up to the top, you’ve no doubt seen the other Site of Grace across the other side of the building. Additionally, there are rafters above you and more rooms on the Seventh Floor you cannot access. These areas are accessed outside of Shadow Keep.

Go down to Moorth Ruins to find a route back up to the Storehouse.

Source: Shacknews

To reach these extra areas in the Storehouse, you must first go to the Moorth Ruins. These are the ruins that are sinking into a hole in the ground, located to the east of the Highroad Cross, which is north of the Three-Cross Path Site of Grace and Castle Ensis.

There is a building toward the east that has a small hole on its side. This leads down to Bonny Village.

Source: Shacknews

When you arrive at Moorth Ruins, head east to find a building sinking into the ground. Along the north side is a hole, drop down it and keep dropping down until you reach Bonny Village. From here, you can head across the rope bridge to the east and follow the path north.

When you reach the Church District, use the rooftops and the diagonal struts to gain access to the flooded church. In the back is a path leading to an elevator.

Source: Shacknews

Keep going north, past the Cathedral of Manus Metyr (you’ll need this for a Finger Ruins quest), and follow the route as it bends to the west. You will reach the Church District and need to jump along the rooftops to get to the Shadow Keep. There’s a water-covered path that leads to an elevator that will take you up to the Storehouse, Back Section Site of Grace.



Source: Shacknews

Up the ladder you'll find a hole in the wall, granting you access to the loft (the area with the rafters).

Source: Shacknews

From this Site of Grace, you can continue forward to reach a ladder that goes up through the bookshelf. Locate a hole in the external wall to reach the outside wooden structure, which will lead you to the Storehouse, Loft Site of Grace.

Make your way along the rafters.

Source: Shacknews

On the other side of the rafters is another outdoor section with a lift down, granting you access to the north side of the map.

Source: Shacknews

You can now ascend to the rafters and work your way around to reach another outdoor area with another elevator that leads down to the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site of Grace.

As you can see, reaching the other Site of Grace at the top of the Specimen Storeroom will take a bit of work. Once you reach it, you’ll be able to access the far north side of the map in the Realm of Shadow. Be sure to check out our Elden Ring Strategy Guide for more help navigating the expansion.