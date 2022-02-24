Where to find the Flask of Wondrous Physick - Elden Ring Discover the location of the Flask of Wondrous Physick in Elden Ring to give you a bit more of a boost during combat.

There are lots of great items to find in Elden Ring, chief among them is the Flask of Wondrous Physick. This item acts as a sort of Sacred Flask that you can alter using tears, giving you a single-use drink that recharges whenever you rest. You may learn about it from a note, and if you’re having troubling finding it, we’ve got your covered.

Where to find the Flask of Wondrous Physick

Head to the Third Church of Marika in Mistwood to find the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

The Flask of Wondrous Physick is found at the Third Church of Marika in the east of Limgrave, in the Mistwood region. This is the area of the map that borders Caelid. To reach this location, follow the road from the large lake in Limgrave northwest. You will eventually come across the ruins of a chapel, where a statue can be found in the back. Inside is the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

A merchant will sell you a note that hints at the location of the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

Most players will likely hear about the Flask of Wondrous Physick from a note that can be purchased from one of the vendors in Elden Ring. Even if you purchase the note, the exact location of this item can still be rather elusive. While you’re out there finding this flask, make sure you’re also upgrading the Sacred Flask and finding Smithing Stones.

How to use the Flask of Wondrous Physick

Use the new menu option, Mix Wondrous Physick to create your own potion.

Much like the Sacred Flask, the Flask of Wondrous Physick has a limited number of uses (only one) but will be regenerated when you rest at a Site of Grace. The main difference with this special flask is you can change what effect it gives you. To do this, visit a Site of Grace and choose the option “Mix Wondrous Physick”

You can mix together two different tears to create a dual effect.

In this new menu, you will be able to mix together two types of tears. These are unique, orb-like items that can be repeatedly used and are found at Minor Erdtrees.

By mixing two tears together, you can gain the effects of both. Some of the first tears you find heal you for half of your maximum health and boost your stamina. These are excellent and will likely be the main ones you use until you focus down a specific playstyle.

Finding the Flask of Wondrous Physick should be one of the first things you do in Elden Ring. This will significantly increase your chances of survival and will even enhance your killing potential. Stop by our Elden Ring page for a wealth of other valuable information.