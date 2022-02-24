Where to find Smithing Stones - Elden Ring Learn where to find plenty of Smithing Stones of varying quality so you can upgrade your armaments in Elden Ring.

Smithing Stones are needed to upgrade your armaments in Elden Ring. Like previous games, finding enough of the quality level you need can be tough, especially early on in the game. We’ve done a bit of digging, and we’ve got a few locations you should be searching if you need Smithing Stones early on, and even some tips on where to find the better quality ones later in the game.

Where to find Smithing Stones

Smithing Stones come in a range of qualities, starting at Smithing Stone [1] and increasing up to Smithing Stone [9]. For those just starting out, you will no doubt run into some troubles sourcing the first three levels of Smithing Stones. Below you’ll find the locations of several stones, but I’ve separated them into early and late game locations.

The main tip is to search the map for orange circles with a black center, these are mines. Within these mines are strong enemies, but more importantly, plenty of Smithing Stones of a set quality.

Smithing Stone [1]

At the start of the game, you will need to find a lot of Smithing Stone [1]s to increase your weapon up to +5. You can find about 10 Smithing Stone [1]s in the Limgrave Tunnels. These tunnels are found just north of the large body of water.

Smithing Stone [2]

As for Smithing Stone [2], that one you will come across over time as you're progressing, specifically as you’re moving through Stormveil Castle. This is the main area where you will find plenty of the stones. Loot every single body you find, especially those along the rooftops.

Smithing Stone [3]

The next hurdle will be Smithing Stone [3]. These can be found in abundance in the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel in Liurnia of the Lakes, the area after you defeat Godrick in Limgave. Alternatively, you can circumvent the encounters in Stormveil Castle and instead make your way to the lake area early. You can do this by trekking around the eastern side of the castle, along obscure path.

From this point onwards, you likely have a good idea of what you’re looking for: orange circles on the map that have a black center. These tunnels are full of Smithing Stones. Each area will have a different quality stone matching the area’s difficulty level. Before you scroll further know that there are some map spoilers ahead, including names of mid- to late-game areas.

Smithing Stone [4]

Smithing Stone [4] can be found in abundance in the Gael Tunnel in Caelid. This is quite a tough area, even if you are ready for this upgrade material, so be prepared for a fight.

Smithing Stone [5]

Smithing Stone [5] can be found in the Atlus Tunnel, in the eastern side of the Atlus Plateau, down in the gully where the Minor Erdtree is located.

From here on out, you should be familiar enough with Elden Ring and how it’s set up to continue on your own. Keep searching for Smithing Stones, as you’ll want to boost your favorite weapon to max level sooner rather than later. Plus, it’s always fun to have a few different weapons available should you want to mix it up. Stop by the Shacknews Elden Ring page for more helpful guides.