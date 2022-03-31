Ranni the Witch questline - Elden Ring Every step you must take to complete Ranni's quest in Elden Ring to claim your unique reward and special ending.

Ranni the Witch’s questline in Elden Ring is one of the longest and most complex in the game. Unless you’re thorough with your exploration and talking with NPCs, it’s going to be quite easy to miss a step. Thankfully, we’ve got the information you need to complete Ranni’s questline and claim your prize.

It goes without saying that this guide will be full of spoilers. While I’ve done my best to avoid anything story-related, it does include names of locations and NPCs.

Ranni the Witch questline

Ranni’s questline in Elden Ring has you visiting several locations across the map. While most of it can be done before progressing through to the mid- to late-game, one area in particular is a bit difficult to deal with thanks to Scarlet Rot. Completing Ranni the Witch’s questline will reward you with the Dark Moon Greatsword and the ability to unlock the Age of the Stars ending.

Here is an overview of the steps you must take for Ranni’s quest:

Visit Ranni at Ranni’s Rise Defeat Starscourge Radahn Find the Fingerslayer Blade in Nokron Ascend the Carian Study Hall and claim the item at the top of the Divine Tower Defeat a Baleful Shadow in Ainsel River Unlock the chest near Rennala Fight through the Lake of Rot Give Ranni the Dark Moon Ring

Church of Elleh

The first time you meet Ranni will be at the Church of Elleh.

Ranni the Witch can first be met at the Church of Elleh at the start of the game after the player has unlocked Torrent, the spectral steed. Go to the Church of Elleh on the west coast of Limgrave and wait until night. She will appear on the church’s wall.

When asked, tell her that you can indeed summon the spectral steed. This will reward you with the Spirit Calling Bell, allowing you to summon Spirit Ashes.

Ranni’s Rise

After some bosses are defeated, you can chat with Ranni again in her tower beyond the Caria Manor.

Ranni the Witch’s questline continues with the player finding her in Ranni’s Rise, east of Caria Manor in Liurnia of the Lakes. In order for her to appear here, some prerequisites must be met.

Defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon (Raya Lucaria Academy) Defeat Royal Knight Loretta (Caria Manor)

If you have started the Radahn Festival in Caelid, you will need to defeat Starscourge Radahn before Ranni will appear.

Once the bosses are defeated and you’ve fought through Caria Manor, you can head to Ranni’s Rise along the west cliff. Use a Site of Grace to wait until night and head inside her tower and to the top. After speaking with Ranni, you will need to speak with War Counselor Iji, Blaidd, and Preceptor Seluvis.

You must speak with each NPC and then return to Ranni. With this done, you will be free to leave her tower. In the event she does not recruit you, go to the Roundtable Hold and talk with Rogier and then return to Ranni.

Radahn Festival

In the event you have not defeated Starscourge Radahn, that will be your next step in Ranni’s questline. You can either trot on down to Caelid and participate in the Radahn Festival at Redmane Castle or follow a more roundabout way by talking to a few NPCs. Here’s the NPC series of steps.

You can either speak with some NPCs or just go straight to fighting Radahn. Sellen can be found in the ruins in Limgrave along the east cliff overlooking the Mistwoods.

Begin by heading to Siofra River via the elevator in the Mistwoods in Limgrave. When you reach the subterranean area, work toward Hallowhorn Grounds to find Blaidd. Speak with Blaidd and then go and chat with Preceptor Seluvis in his tower near Ranni’s Rise. You’ll be directed to speak with Sorceress Sellen, whom you may have discovered in the Waypoint Ruins in Limgrave. Sellen will fill you in on some details about Radahn.

Head to Redmane Castle to participate in the Radahn Festival. Definitely worth summoning some of your NPC pals for help.

Now, go over to Caelid, head to Redmane Castle in the south, and participate in the Radahn Festival to defeat Starscourge Radahn. At this point, the stars will continue their movement and one will even fall to earth.

Nokron, Eternal City

It's a bit hard to see through the mist, but you must jump down some ledges and across the gap to reach Nokron. You can use Torrent to make the jumps easier.

With Starscourge Radahn defeated, you will need to find the star crash site in the Mistwoods, west of Fort Haight. Work your way down the hole in the ground to access Nokron, Eternal City. This underground city is where you can unlock the Mimic Tear Ashes. The item you need for Ranni’s questline is the Fingerslayer Blade. Find this item beneath the dead giant that’s sitting in a chair.

After working along the rooftops you'll exit into an outdoor area. Continue through the boss fog and along the bridge in the distance.

In order to get the Fingerslayer Blade from the chest, you will need to work your way through Nokron and out into the open, where you can see the giant across a chasm. Pass through the golden fog, defeat the boss, and cross the bridge to get to the Ancestral Woods behind the giant.

Jump down to the ledge on the right and follow the thin paths. You'll eventually have to jump across the broken arch in the distance.

Stick to the left side of the Ancestral Woods to find a Site of Grace behind the giant. Drop down to the roof on the right and follow the ledges to the right. You’ll need to jump across several more ledges and roofs, fight some mimics, and cross a broken arch into a church.

Exit the church and rest at the Site of Grace. Cut across the courtyard and grab the Fingerslayer Blade from the chest.

Drop down into the lower level of the church, being careful not to get crushed by the huge ball. Go outside, down the stairs, and rest at the Night’s Sacred Ground Site of Grace. You’ll now be right across from the giant and the chest that contains the Fingerslayer Blade.

When you collect the blade, return to Ranni’s Rise to receive the Carian Inverted Statue. This will finally allow you to ascend the Carian Study Hall to reach the Divine Tower of Liurnia.

Carian Study Hall

Take the Carian Inverted Statue to the Carian Study Hall to access the Divine Tower.

With the Carian Inverted Statue in hand, head to the Carian Study Hall in Liurnia of the Lakes. Place the statue on the pedestal in the entrance of the study hall to cause the tower to invert. You must now work your way down the tower.

Watch your step when descending the Carian Study Hall. Work your way right down to the bottom to reach the large door granting you access to the bridge.

For this section, you will need to drop down the ledges, kill the hand spiders, and deal with Preceptor Miriam who will make another appearance. If you’ve fought Miriam before, the fight hasn’t changed much.

When you reach the bottom (technically the top) of the tower, open the door and head outside. Work your way across the bridge and up the Divine Tower. At the top, collect the Cursemark of Death. Go back to Ranni’s Rise to continue her quest.

Ainsel River

You should now be able to access Renna's Rise, which is north of Rinna's Rise.

At this point, you may be able to speak with Ranni again. However, to progress her quest, the next step will be to visit Renna’s Rise. This is the tower to the north of Ranni’s Rise. Go to the top and use the portal there to be transported to Ainsel River.

When you reach Ainsel River Main, look for an item on a nearby body to collect the Miniature Ranni item. Go to the nearest Site of Grace and use the “Talk to miniature Ranni” option repeatedly until Ranni speaks with you.

The Baleful Shadow will be found in the south of Nokstella, right before you can access the Lake of Rot.

Speak with Ranni until she asks you to kill a Baleful Shadow. This foe will be found after the Nokstella Waterfall Basin Site of Grace which can be discovered by following the river west as it curves around. Enter a small building on the side and ride the elevator down. Follow the river through a tunnel full of basilisks into a reddish area to find the Baleful Shadow.

Take the Discarded Palace Key and open the chest beside Rennala.

Defeat the Baleful Shadow to receive the Discarded Palace Key. Enter the building in the back of the area, ride the elevator down, and activate the Lake of Rot Shoreside Site of Grace. With the Discarded Palace Key in hand, visit Rennala inside the Raya Lucaria Grand Library and open the chest beside her. The chest contains the Dark Moon Ring, which you must now take through the Lake of Rot.

Lake of Rot

Cross the Lake of Rot to the south to find a temple. Enter the temple, drop down the ledges, and follow the flow of rot around the corner to find a coffin. Rest in it!

With the Dark Moon Ring in your inventory, head back to the Lake of Rot Shoreside Site of Grace which you should have activated after defeating the Baleful Shadow. If not, you will need to go back to Ainsel River and access it via the Nokstella Waterfall Basin.

The Lake of Rot is by no means an easy place to navigate. The entire area is full of Scarlet Rot, which means you should craft some Preserving Boluses to help you get across without losing too much health. If you need Sacramental Bud, plenty can be found outside the manor in Mt. Gelmir.

Cross the Lake of Rot and into the Grand Cloister to the south. Drop down the ledges and either fight the pests or do your best to avoid them. The goal is to follow the flowing Scarlet Rot around the corner to find a coffin. Get inside the coffin to be transported to a boss fight against Astel, Naturalborn of the Void. This is one fight where you should seriously consider using the Mimic Tear Ashes.

Moonlight Altar

Take the Dark Moon Ring and go down the hole in the Manus Celes church. Give the ring to Ranni to complete the quest.

After defeating Astel, Naturalborn of the Void, cross the large arena to the opposite side and take the elevator up to the Moonlight Altar. When you reach the top, head to the Cathedral of Manus Celes in the northeast and drop down the hole in the ground. Go through the tunnel to find Ranni. Interact with her to offer the Dark Moon Ring. Ranni will speak to you and offer you a reward, which you can pick up off the ground.

With that, Ranni the Witch’s questline will be completed in Elden Ring. You will now be able to unlock the Age of the Stars ending, one of the many endings in the game. This is an extremely long and in-depth quest, but one that’s worth doing for the weapon and the ending. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Elden Ring strategy guide for more tips and quest guidance.