How to get the spectral steed, Torrent - Elden Ring Move across the terrain faster with your horse, Torrent, Elden Ring's spectral steed.

Torrent is a spectral steed in Elden Ring, a kind of horse that players can summon to make traversal a bit easier. You won’t actually have access to this mount at the start of the game, which means you will need to go out of your way to unlock the horse. The good news is you won’t need to go far to get Torrent.

How to get Torrent, the spectral steed

Melina will give you the Spectral Steed Whistle, which will unlock the ability to use Torrent, the spectral steed.

To get Torrent, the spectral steed, in Elden Ring you must make your way to a Site of Grace once you leave the Stranded Graveyard. One option is to head to the Gatehouse Site of Grace. This is to the northeast of your starting location and leads toward Stormveil Castle.

When you reach the Site of Grace, Melina will appear and make you an offer. Accept Melina's offer to receive the Spectral Steed Whistle which grants you the ability to summon and ride Torrent, the horse-like mount.

Not only can you ride Torrent around, making exploration faster, but you can also double-jump. Use this to climbing cliffs easier. You can also use gusts of wind to perform a Spiritspring Jump. These appear as swirling vortexes at specific points around the map.

Beyond movement, you can also attack while on horseback. On controller, the right bumper and trigger swing your weapon on the right side while the left bumper and trigger swing your sword on the left.

How to summon Torrent

To summon Torrent, make sure you have unlocked the Spectral Steed Whistle. Either equip it to your toolkit or pouch (make sure you know how to use your pouch), cycle through to it and then press the appropriate button to use it. Your character will use the whistle and Torrent will come up from under you – no need to mount it manually.

How to revive Torrent

When Torrent dies, the whistle will have the Sacred Flask icon on it, meaning you must use a flask to revive your horse.

In the unfortunate even that Torrent dies, you can revive the spectral steed at the cost of one Sacred Flask per revive. To do this, use the Spectral Steed Whistle and you will be prompted to confirm whether or not to use a Sacred Flask to revive Torrent. If you’re in the heat of battle, note that the “Cancel” button is highlighted and you will need to tab over to “Confirm”.

Once you unlock Torrent, the spectral steed, make sure you ride it around a bit. The more comfortable you are using your horse the better your chances of surviving certain boss fights and navigating the massive world of Elden Ring. For more guidance and assistance, check out the Shacknews Elden Ring page.