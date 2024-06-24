Incursion painting solution - Elden Ring Where to find the Incursion painting in the Shadow Realms and where to find the location it's depicting.

Paintings return in the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring, and one of the first you’ll find is called, Incursion. This painting depicts a land bridge with what appears to be fire burning along it. Finding the location is shows rewards you with a shield that has great fire defense stats.

Incursion painting location

From the Site of Grace outside of Belarut, head south along the cliff.

The Incursion painting can be found in the Artist’s Shack overlooking the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace. However, reaching this shack requires you to work your way toward Belurat. From the Main Gate Cross Site of Grace, head south along the cliff until you reach the Cliffroad Terminus Site of Grace. From here, continue south through a forest of golden rams and lightning strikes. Climb the rocky hill to reach the shack.

Incursion painting solution

From the Three-Path Cross, head north to the lake and then west to the cliff.

The place depicted in the Incursion painting is the land bridge of the Main Gate Cross Site of Grace. To get the reward, travel north from the Three-Path Cross to the lakebed with the drake. From here, go southwest toward the cliff. You’ll see the land bridge in the distance. Look for the ghostly artist on a small rise near a tree.

The Serpent Crest Shield has a high fire defense stat while still offering 100 physical defense.

You will receive the Serpent Crest Shield for your troubles. The shield boasts excellent fire defense for its size (63), with only some of the largest Greatshields able to beat it. This should come in handy, especially given all the fire that’s around the Shadow Realm.

The Incursion painting isn’t the only one you’ll find in the Shadow of the Erdtree either. Be sure to keep an eye on our Elden Ring Strategy Guide as we help you track down the other paintings and the vistas they depict.