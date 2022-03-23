Where to get Reduvia - Elden Ring Here's where you can get the Blood Blade Reduvia in Elden Ring.

One of the exciting parts of Elden Ring is discovering the many rare items, gear, and weapons that are hidden around The Lands Between. One of those weapons is Reduvia, a strong dagger that has a Blood Loss effect. It’s an excellent weapon for Dexterity builds, so let’s look at where you can find Reduvia in Elden Ring. It’s an excellent weapon for Dexterity builds, so let’s look at where you can find Reduvia in Elden Ring.

Where to get Reduvia - Elden Ring

Where to obtain Reduvia in Elden Ring.

To get Reduvia, players just need to defeat Bloody Finger Nerijus, a fellow Tarnished. Nerijus can be found just outside of Murkwater Cave in Limgrave. When walking into the canyon between the two land masses that Murkwater Cave is found, an event will trigger, and Bloody Finger Nerijus will appear before you. Defeat him in battle and you will be rewarded with Reduvia.

Bloody Finger Nerijus is a scripted NPC invasion in Elden Ring. He wields Reduvia and can rack up damage quickly, so we recommend keeping him at a distance if you can. Luckily, another NPC Tarnished will be summoned not long after Nerijus appears to aid you in battle. Defeating Nerijus is the only way to obtain Reduvia in Elden Ring.

Once obtained, you’re free to upgrade Reduvia and outfit it with whatever Ash of War you like. The dagger is quite strong, especially early on, and has a Blood Loss effect, allowing you to deal heavy damage upon buildup. Reduvia scales with Strength, Dexterity, and Arcane, so if your build prioritizes those, this weapon is probably a good match for you. It’s best paired with another dagger, preferably one that also builds up Blood Loss.

Now that you know how to get Reduvia in Elden Ring, you can add one of the game’s many rare weapons to your arsenal. As we spend more time in the Lands Between, stick with Shacknews for all your Elden Ring needs.