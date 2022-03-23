New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2

Where to get Reduvia - Elden Ring

Here's where you can get the Blood Blade Reduvia in Elden Ring.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

One of the exciting parts of Elden Ring is discovering the many rare items, gear, and weapons that are hidden around The Lands Between. One of those weapons is Reduvia, a strong dagger that has a Blood Loss effect. It’s an excellent weapon for Dexterity builds, so let’s look at where you can find Reduvia in Elden Ring. It’s an excellent weapon for Dexterity builds, so let’s look at where you can find Reduvia in Elden Ring.

Where to get Reduvia - Elden Ring

Where to obtain Reduvia in Elden Ring.
Where to obtain Reduvia in Elden Ring.

To get Reduvia, players just need to defeat Bloody Finger Nerijus, a fellow Tarnished. Nerijus can be found just outside of Murkwater Cave in Limgrave. When walking into the canyon between the two land masses that Murkwater Cave is found, an event will trigger, and Bloody Finger Nerijus will appear before you. Defeat him in battle and you will be rewarded with Reduvia.

Bloody Finger Nerijus is a scripted NPC invasion in Elden Ring. He wields Reduvia and can rack up damage quickly, so we recommend keeping him at a distance if you can. Luckily, another NPC Tarnished will be summoned not long after Nerijus appears to aid you in battle. Defeating Nerijus is the only way to obtain Reduvia in Elden Ring.

Once obtained, you’re free to upgrade Reduvia and outfit it with whatever Ash of War you like. The dagger is quite strong, especially early on, and has a Blood Loss effect, allowing you to deal heavy damage upon buildup. Reduvia scales with Strength, Dexterity, and Arcane, so if your build prioritizes those, this weapon is probably a good match for you. It’s best paired with another dagger, preferably one that also builds up Blood Loss.

Now that you know how to get Reduvia in Elden Ring, you can add one of the game’s many rare weapons to your arsenal. As we spend more time in the Lands Between, stick with Shacknews for all your Elden Ring needs.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola