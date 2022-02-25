How to turn off Invasions - Elden Ring Here's how you can stop players from invading your game in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring takes the beloved Soulsborne formula and expands it across a sprawling open world. There are many systems and mechanics at play, with Invasions being among them. However, some players might not be too keen on other players barging into their game and attacking them. If you’re looking to avoid this, we’re going to show you how to turn off Invasions in Elden Ring.

To turn off Invasions in Elden Ring, bring up the game menu and select System in the bottom left-hand corner. From here, scroll over to Network and toggle the Launch Setting to “Play Offline.” This will put your game in Offline Mode, which will prevent players from invading your world.

Playing in Offline Mode will also remove your ability to play Elden Ring in co-op, or do anything that requires a network connection. Unfortunately, there’s no way to disable Invasions and still play online co-op. It’s either all or nothing. That said, if you’re playing with a friend, they can help you fight off any potential invaders.

When players invade your game, you likely won’t know until they pop out on you unsuspectingly and try to kill you. Hardcore Soulsborne fans will likely find a lot of joy in this feature, but it’s understandable while many players won’t, considering how difficult the game already is with NPC bosses. Luckily, you’re not forced to allow invasions and can easily opt out.

That’s how you can turn off Invasions in Elden Ring. That way, you can erase surprise attacks from players from your list of worries while exploring the world. For more helpful Elden Ring guides, Shacknews is your place.