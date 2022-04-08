Champion's Song painting solution - Elden Ring Here is how you can solve the Champion's Song painting in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring’s open world is filled with interesting puzzles for players to solve. This includes the paintings that are scattered throughout the map, which task the player with finding a specific location in the world in order to receive a reward. If you’re trying to solve the Champion’s Song painting, we’ve got the solution for you here.

To solve the Champion’s Song painting, you’ll need to start by getting the painting itself from The Shaded Castle. The painting can be found on the right side of the castle and is easily accessible from outside.

The solution area for the Champion’s Song puzzle is located in the Ars Plateau on a cliff that looks out at the statue of a person carrying another person. You’ll see the ghost of the painter working on the statue, and then they’ll fade away.

When the painter vanishes, a rare item will appear, it is the Harp Bow. This light bow is your reward for completing the Champion’s Song painting. Although it’s not one of the best bows in the game, it’s a good enough upgrade from the standard Shortbow.

Keep in mind that you must follow all the steps in order to complete the Champion’s Song painting, that means getting the painting itself first and not skipping to the solution area.

Now that you know how to solve the Champion’s Song painting in Elden Ring, you can cross another puzzle off your to-do list. If you’re looking to tackle the others, we’ve got guides for the Homing Instinct, Resurrection, Sorcerer, Redmane, and Flightless Bird paintings. Also, be sure to visit our Elden Ring strategy guide for everything you need to know about FromSoftware’s open world game.