The Sacred Tower painting - Elden Ring Where to find the Sacred Tower painting in the Realm of Shadow and where to find the location pictured.

Probably the first painting you’ll find in the Realm of Shadow in Elden Ring is the Sacred Tower painting. This picture appears to depict a large, white town on a rocky cliff. If you can find the painting, and then this location, you’ll be rewarded with a seal that boosts spiral incantations.

The Sacred Tower painting location

Head east from the Scorched Ruins to find a cave with the painting in it.

Source: Shacknews

The Sacred Tower painting is found in a small cave to the northeast of the Scorched Ruins. These ruins are the ones you’ve likely encountered right at the start of the game, near the Western Nameless Mausoleum (if you haven’t already, check out our guide on how to beat the Blackgaol Knight).

The Sacred Tower painting solution

The solution to the Sacred Tower painting is on the plateau to the west of Castle Ensis, this is where you can also find the Northern Nameless Mausoleum. This area is accessible through the western canyon that divides Scadu Altus with Rauh Ruins. There are spiritsprings that can lift you up to the top of the plateau.

The solution to the painting is found on the plateau with the Northern Nameless Mausoleum. Reaching it can be a bit of a trek.

Source: Shacknews

To reach it, start at Moorth Ruins and head north to the water. Go through the cave to reach a poison area and then head west to pass through another cave. You’ll come out into the canyon. Activate the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace.

Follow the canyon southwest until you reach the spiritspring. You may need to unlock it by locating the rocks and smashing them. Jump to the top of the plateau and then trek along the western edge to find the ghost of the painter. Don’t forget to visit the Northern Nameless Mausoleum and defeat the boss within for some gear.

If the Sacred Tower does not look like this for you, progress further through the expansion else you might not get the reward.

Source: Shacknews

Note that you may need to have reached the end of the Rauh Ancient Ruins after defeating the boss in the Shadow Keep to get this one to work. The Sacred Tower in the painting is not how the tower appears when you first start the expansion. You may need to rectify this.

Once you can spot the painter, you will receive Spiraltree Seal. This boosts spiral incantations and requires 8 Strength and 17 Faith to wield.

With the Sacred Tower painting solved, there are a few more paintings in the DLC you can figure out to get more rewards. Take a look at our Elden Ring Strategy Guide for more information.